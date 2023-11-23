How furniture design evolved over the years in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's traditional furniture design is distinguished by its intricate and robust wooden craftsmanship. This fusion style, reminiscent of Jacobean furniture, mirrors the diverse cultural and historical influences that have moulded Bangladesh throughout the ages, encompassing Islamic, Mughal, and British colonial elements.

The Victorian style's impact on Bangladesh's furniture industry dates to the late 19th century, following the arrival of the British who introduced modern manufacturing methods. The introduction of steam-powered machinery instigated a notable evolution in Bangladesh's furniture sector. This era witnessed a shift as traditional Bangladeshi furniture designs assimilated aspects of the Victorian style.

Victorian aesthetics are defined by elaborate carvings, meticulous details, and the utilisation of opulent materials like mahogany, rosewood, and walnut. These distinct design facets were integrated, culminating in a distinctive fusion of Victorian and customary Bangladeshi styles.

An example of this is the use of brass fittings and carving on the legs and arms of chairs, sofas, and tables; and the incorporation of floral and geometric patterns in the upholstery and woodwork. This hybrid style is still prevalent in contemporary designs today.

From Jacobean era to contemporary influence of Bauhaus design

The popularity of Bauhaus style of furniture marked a gradual shift towards a simpler and more practical design, characterised by lower, more rectangular pieces and straighter table legs. It too was eventually replaced by mid-century modern furniture, which prioritised functionality and simplicity.

Inspired by the mid-century modern style, the contemporary style started to emerge during the 1980s and continues to evolve with diverse trends and influences.

"'Less is more' became the mid-century modern mantra, and people demanded simple and minimalistic designs. The clamour of visual noise from intricate design began getting replaced by a more measured approach," said architect Mahmudul Gani Kanak from Chinta Sthapatya.

In the early 1990s, the furniture industry in Bangladesh underwent another significant transformation. As urbanisation and modernisation was on the rise, many cottage-based industries began to adopt mechanised mass production techniques to keep up with growing demand.

"This transformation was fueled in part by the availability of modern machinery and the introduction of new materials and modules, which allowed for faster production, easy shipment and more consistent quality within an affordable range," Kanak added.

Some of the most popular traditional furniture brands in Bangladesh, which brought the trend shift in the early 2000, include Hatil, Otobi, Navana, Partex, Nadia Furniture, Akhtar Furnishers, and Brothers Furniture. These brands have gained popularity not only in Bangladesh, but also in international markets for their high-quality handcrafted designs and contribution to the evolving market.

While talking about changing market trends, Moshiur Rahman, Marketing Director of Hatil said, "We were the first to bring lacquer finish to the market in 2002 and have since incorporated modern materials like processed wood, laminated wood, vinyl, etc to create our own modern designs that cater to the evolving tastes of the customers."

What defines contemporary designs?

Contemporary furniture designs are characterised by clean lines, minimalist forms, and emphasises on function and simplicity. It often features materials such as metal, glass, and plastic, and may incorporate bold colours and graphic patterns. This style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past.

"A piece of furniture that is modern, and in demand today, may no longer be considered contemporary in just a few years. Ultimately, contemporary furniture designs are defined by its ability to adapt to changing preferences, and reflect the latest global trends in the industry," said architect Rafia Mariam Ahmed from Hive Architects.

However, Rafia acknowledges that there is still a demand for traditional and heavy designs in the market, especially in newly developing suburban areas.

Traditional furniture designs are timeless and can be adapted to suit modern needs. Hence, some designers incorporate elements from traditional designs in a contemporary style, combining the best of both worlds, to create unique and functional furniture pieces that appeal to a wide range of consumers.

One of the driving forces behind the shift in style has to do with how fast-paced people's lives have become, and they tend to gravitate towards furniture that is simple, functional, ergonomically sound, and easy to maintain.

People are also living in smaller apartments and houses, and for them, space is precious. Furniture that serves multiple purposes, and is affordable, tends to be more desirable, such as sofas that can be converted into a bed, or a coffee table that can be raised to the height of a dining table.

"When we started Bohu in 2017, we realised that as our living spaces are getting smaller, the furniture that we purchase is not being designed to accommodate these changes, creating a scale problem. At Bohu, we aim to bridge this gap by providing modern, sleek, and ergonomic furniture to meet the needs of today's consumers, " said Nabila Nowrin, co-founder, Bohu.

The use of reliable plywood, laminated board, chipboard, and hardboard in furniture now helps to avoid problems such as insect infestations that were commonly associated with traditional wooden furniture, making them a more durable and practical choice for contemporary consumers.

Advances in technology and new manufacturing techniques have also played a role in influencing contemporary designs. Modern production methods allow for greater precision and consistency, making it easier to create furniture with clean lines and minimalist forms.

Another factor driving the shift towards contemporary aesthetics is the growing awareness of environmental concerns. As we have become more conscious about our impact on the planet, people seek out furniture that is made from sustainable materials and has a minimal impact on the environment. Contemporary designs often employ sustainable materials such as bamboo and recycled plastics; making them popular choices for environmentally conscious consumers.

People are also more conscious about their mental health, which also influences contemporary designs.

As Nabila Nowrin, also an architect for Ree Architects, explains, "As people become more aware of the importance of mental health, there is a growing need for contemporary furniture to be designed with mental wellness in mind. These designs focus on creating spaces that feel open, airy, and welcoming. They often use soft colours and natural materials to inspire a sense of tranquillity and calm."