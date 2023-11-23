The HATIL story

Popular furniture brand HATIL's legacy dates back to 1963 when current Chairman and Managing Director Selim H Rahman's father established H A Timber Industries Limited in Old Dhaka.

But the brand as we know it today was first conceptualised in 1988, when, just after completing his formal education, Mr Selim joined his family business. He was always on the lookout for ways to innovate his father's business and opened a readymade door and door frame shop, naming it HATIL. One day, after receiving an order to provide some doors for a pharmaceutical company, Selim decided to manufacture doors on a commercial scale.

From 1989 onwards, HATIL branched out into manufacturing various other types of furniture. Over time, the modest venture evolved into a powerhouse in the furniture industry and a household name.

In this 34-years-long journey, HATIL has strived to ensure responsible practices at every stage of production. It has adopted good practices focusing on continuous improvement.

Sustainability is also a key priority for the brand. Initially relying on local wood, the furniture-maker has since shifted to imported wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) to meet the growing demand for high-end products and considering the negative effects of deforestation.

HATIL's legacy is not merely a journey from a small door manufacturing facility to a top-tier furniture brand; it projects the company's resilience, commitment to quality, and role in propelling Bangladesh's furniture industry onto the global stage.

This is the story of HATIL.

Humble beginnings, bold growth

The turning point for HATIL came in 2001, when the company's dealerships spread across the country, setting the stage for remarkable growth. The brand now has more than 70 stores in Bangladesh.

The introduction of lacquer finish in 2002 further enhanced the popularity of HATIL's furniture, and by 2003, the company had expanded its operations to Shyampur Industrial City in Old Dhaka. Later, shifting its entire production to Savar significantly boosted the production pace, and HATIL's factory is now recognised as one of the megafactories in South Asia.

Company officials credit innovation as a driving force behind HATIL's success.

Despite initial challenges in finding full-time designers, HATIL's commitment to quality and design excellence remained unwavering. Its focus on adopting advanced technology, including computer numerical control (CNC) machines and robotics, streamlined the manufacturing process, ensuring efficiency and minimising waste. In 2010, HATIL enlisted seasoned British designers to enhance the aesthetic appeal of its furniture for international customers.

HATIL has an extensive furniture collection, and showcasing all products in a single showroom is a challenging task. In response to this challenge and to enhance customer convenience, HATIL has prioritised various avenues, including a user-friendly website and app.

In 2016, for the first time in Bangladesh, HATIL integrated Virtual Reality (VR) technology powered by Oculus devices, allowing customers to explore furniture more conveniently in a virtual space. Additionally, a Virtual Showroom has been developed, enabling customers to remotely explore the entire furniture collection.

Despite facing challenges in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, HATIL demonstrated resilience, maintaining a strong brand presence with high net sales revenue. The company's commitment to quality, diverse product portfolio, technological adoption, and effective branding strategies have contributed to its prominent position in the furniture industry.

HATIL goes global

HATIL's journey into the global market began in 2013 by exporting furniture to Australia, following which it recognised the potential for growth beyond the domestic market. It then expanded to India, Bhutan, the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Photo: Courtesy

According to Mordor Intelligence, the international furniture market is projected to reach $855 billion by 2028. HATIL recognised the growth opportunities in first-world countries, where buyers frequently update furniture, contributing to the increasing global demand.

This global expansion exemplifies the evolving landscape of Bangladeshi furniture brands seeking new horizons beyond domestic markets. By adeptly adapting to global trends, upholding quality standards, embracing sustainability, and prioritising the well-being of both customers and stakeholders, HATIL is striving to establish a strong foothold in the global market.

Becoming the 'Superbrand'

HATIL has emerged as the country's premiere furniture brand, holding a 10% share of the branded furniture market. In a recent triumph, HATIL secured the esteemed 'Superbrands' award in the furniture category, solidifying its status as a leading brand.

The Superbrands Award has evolved into a global recognition spanning 90 countries. Brands are meticulously assessed by the Superbrands Authority, considering attributes such as brand heritage, relevance in the category, perceived quality, perceived performance, and top-of-mind awareness.

HATIL's success in securing the Superbrands Award in the furniture category is attributed to its exemplary performance across these key attributes. The company's strategic focus on modern and contemporary designs, coupled with collaborations to ensure the best quality and after-sales service, has positioned HATIL as an innovative and customer-centric brand.

Commitment to sustainability

The furniture industry often faces challenges related to deforestation and environmental degradation. HATIL addresses these concerns by being the first furniture manufacturer in Bangladesh to use FSC-certified wood — a strategic shift that has also influenced other furniture brands in the country to adopt similar sustainable approaches.

To minimise pollution, HATIL has embraced innovative techniques in its manufacturing process by setting up a central dust collector machine, which efficiently accumulates fine wood dust and converts it into briquettes or wood pellets, providing a valuable source of fuel that reduces reliance on non-renewable resources.

HATIL employs advanced recycling processes for industrial waste. By recycling sawdust, wood offcuts, and fabric and foam leftovers into particle boards and rebounded mattresses, HATIL maximises resource utilisation and minimises industrial waste. Incorporating eco-friendly raw materials and implementing green manufacturing practices also contributes greatly to minimising environmental pollution.

The brand actively promotes environmental awareness through workshops, seminars, and awareness campaigns. By educating customers, employees, and stakeholders about the importance of sustainable practices, HATIL aims to inspire positive change and encourage individuals to make eco-conscious choices in their daily lives.

Recently, HATIL also invested in a rooftop solar system generating 2.66 MWp of renewable energy. This approach reduces the company's dependence on non-renewable fuel from the national grid.

HATIL's commitment to sustainability is a holistic approach that includes social responsibility. The company adheres to labour regulations, ensuring fair compensation, suitable work hours, and favourable work conditions for its workforce.

Its dedication to transparent communication and employee well-being fosters a positive work environment. HATIL also incorporated the philosophy of non-discrimination irrespective of religion, caste, or gender when it comes to hiring. And the company takes a strong stance against child labour.

Along with producing outstanding furniture, HATIL is crafting a greener future for generations to come and stands as a pioneer in sustainable and socially responsible furniture manufacturing in Bangladesh.