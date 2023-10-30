Bright futures ahead for ISD students

What to study, what country to study in, and what unique interests a student has are all major considerations for a teenager on the cusp of adulthood as they near the completion of their secondary studies. With schools boasting an international curriculum continuing to grow in popularity, the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, directs students towards their own learning pathway. This leading international curriculum helps learners develop the skills and confidence they need to thrive beyond school while considering how they as global citizens can make a lasting difference in their local and global environments. The International School Dhaka (ISD) embraces this approach with inquiry and collaboration in its classrooms to empower its learners to develop the skills, knowledge, and understanding to inspire positive change in their lives and those of others.

ISD is a prestigious IB World School located in the heart of Dhaka. Established in 1999, it was the first school in Bangladesh to offer the world-renowned International Baccalaureate (IB) curricula to all its students, from 2-19. Home to 32 nationalities, ISD students learn from experienced educators in world-class facilities and go on to attend leading universities in the US, Europe, and Asia.

The IB curriculum focuses on a holistic understanding of academic discipline, and important skills for learning (thinking, communication, self-management, research, and social skills) whilst gaining experience in community service through its age-relevant programs. At ISD, the curriculum is not just about imparting knowledge; it's about nurturing well-rounded individuals who excel academically and contribute positively to society. The school also provides college counselling services through which students are rightly guided to the best universities globally.

ISD 2.0 & Global Partnerships

Central to ISD's future change is the ISD 2.0 strategy, a series of partnerships that come as part of a new strategy and commitment to deliver cutting-edge programs beyond regular classroom activities. The US college Carnegie Mellon University brings its world-leading research-backed robotics program to ISD, where Grade 1-10 students work with experts to learn about programming, coding, and computational thinking, using Lego and VEX kits.

Additionally, ISD has also introduced global sports partnerships in football and cricket. The school now delivers a dynamic co-curricular program, partnered with Barca Academy, the official academy of FC Barcelona, and CricKingdom, a cricket academy fronted by India cricket captain, Rohit Sharma. These partnerships are a first for Bangladesh schools. ISD is also proud to welcome their recently joined AUSTSWIM licensed teacher, Australia's national organization, for teaching of water safety and swimming through their gold standard courses.

Mr. Steve Calland-Scoble, Director of ISD, said, "ISD 2.0 marks a step-change in our evolution as we bring truly unique and ambitious opportunities for our students to learn beyond the classroom with global leaders in their field. We are proud and privileged to pioneer these exciting new programs in Bangladesh and for our students to be able to develop their passions and potential, with our world-class campus facilities to make this happen."

ISD recently unveiled its new brand identity and new logo design representing knowledge and inclusivity through its motto "Empower, Inspire, Embrace". The rebranding celebrates continued success and marks the beginning of a future of global collaborative learning experiences for its students and the wider community.

A holistic approach to education

At ISD the Vision for its students is to, Empower, Inspire, and Embrace. To achieve these goals, ISD believes in a holistic education where each child is highly valued, can develop their talents in a balanced program, and learns to be a compassionate thinker and leader who aspires to be a contributing member of our global community as a world citizen. ISD students progress to some of the best universities worldwide as successful, lifelong learners.

ISD is a multinational English-medium international school catering to the needs of the internationally mobile expatriate community and host nation Bangladeshi students. At ISD students can enjoy an educational setting that is focused on developing each student to achieve their full potential. That degree of personal excellence can only come with highly qualified teachers committed to the needs of all students on a campus that balances an attractive campus environment with state-of-the-art technology, facilities, and resources. ISD is a culturally diverse and inclusive school community with students, parents, and staff working together towards these common goals. Mental health and well-being are also important aspects of providing a holistic education. ISD has a dedicated counseling team including two Social-Emotional Counselors available to support students at all times.

Through the Early Years Programme (EYP) students are encouraged to explore and question, developing a love for knowledge. The next stage is the Primary Years Programme (PYP), which focuses on fostering students' critical thinking abilities and inquiry-based learning, teaching them how to excel in a rapidly evolving world. In the final two years before graduation, students study in the IB Diploma Programme.

Students of all ages can enjoy ISD's new Design Center, aiding the students to develop creative thinking and problem-solving skills. In design-related subjects, students use a combination of practical and critical thinking approaches to build models, prototypes, products, or systems that solve problems.

College Counselling

The goal at ISD isn't just graduation; though students' completion of studies is celebrated, the school ensures its students find the best-fit universities worldwide and does so by employing two full-time University and Career Counselors who support students' future exploration, planning, and eventually guiding students and families through the application and financial aid process during the academic day. Counselors play a significant role in providing career awareness and presenting the opportunity to explore various career paths.

University and careers counselors on campus are dedicated to assisting students and their families apply, the school also employs full-time social and emotional counselors in both the primary and secondary divisions to support students and families in transition. Consequently, the school boasts a record of 92% of its students completing their post-secondary education in eight various countries. Year after year, their students have gained placement in top-ranked universities, and alums have been featured in Forbes 30 Under 30.

ISD is more than just a school; it's a community that fosters growth, knowledge, and global citizenship. ISD provides students a pathway to unlock a world of possibilities for their future with the commitment to empowering, inspiring, and embracing growth. By promoting diversity, offering world-class education, and forging partnerships with leading institutions, ISD continues to lead the way in transforming the education landscape in Bangladesh. For more information, please visit: www.isdbd.org.