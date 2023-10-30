Students being prepared to meet not only academic excellence, but also acquire technical knowledge

Professor Haspia Bashirullah, dean of the School of Arts and Social Science at Uttara University and chairperson of the Department of English

How do you evaluate the achievements of your institution?

Uttara University was established in 2003 by Dr M Azizur Rahman, an academic, a philanthropist and above all, a freedom fighter. He did his PhD in Economics from Vanderbilt University, United States under a World Bank scholarship.

Unlike others, he didn't settle in the US. He came back to Bangladesh with the desire to serve this country, especially for those unable to continue higher education due to financial constraints. He established Uttara University with the purpose of giving opportunities to financially underprivileged students so that they can fulfil their dreams and prosper in the future.

What is the main mantra of your institution?

Since its inception in 2003, Uttara University has marched forward with the motto of 'Quality Education at an Affordable Tuition'. For the last 20 years, Uttara University relentlessly followed this and thousands of students graduated from here. Our alumni are not only well-established in society, holding jobs in both government and non-government organisations, but are owners of some of the leading start-up companies in the country.

After 20 years, our motto has changed; we are now striving to achieve higher with the motto "Excellence in Higher Education and Research." With this, we promise to change the lives of the coming generation.

Uttara University has been continuing its academic activities from its permanent campus as of July 2023. Since moving to our new, modern and highly facilitated campus outfitted with student-friendly equipment, we are trying to build a student population that will fulfil the needs of the coming generations.

Under the new OBE curriculum, students are being prepared to meet not only academic excellence but also to acquire technical knowledge in their respective fields. There are courses such as research, professional skill development, communication skill development, etc.

The international standard curriculum is being taught through an excellent faculty. Our students can now compete with others on equal terms in any field.

What are you doing to make education affordable for all income classes?

Our university offers quality education to all at affordable fees. It also has an inclusive education policy. Students with special needs can study here at a low cost. The university offers different types of waivers, depending on the student's results, needs, etc. As the tuition cost is already low, these waivers come as a bonus for those who are financially constrained. The university does not consider its own gains but offers help to those who need it.

What support do you need from the government to make education more affordable?

The government needs to come forward to encourage and motivate students who are financially weak or have special needs. Just as there is a policy of free education for children of freedom fighters, the government can also implement a policy for special needs students.

There can be a government-sponsored scholarship for these students. Scholarships for underprivileged students can be established in every public/private university. As bringing these children into mainstream education is not often possible for the parents, government scholarships can go a long way to help them enter the workforce of the country.

There is still a remarkable gap between classrooms and the job market. What needs to be done and what is your institution doing to reduce this gap?

In Bangladesh, we offer a traditional education curriculum and teaching methods at the university level. We need to come out of this policy.

We need to introduce one semester of co-op (internship) for every field of study, assess the job market and introduce a 20% flexible curriculum, update curriculums every two years according to market demand and appoint the required faculty for this purpose, and also equip students with tools that make them competitive in the job market.

What needs to be done to reduce brain drain?

If good policies that lead to good jobs are established, then brain drain will not take place.

Where do you want to see your institution stand in the next two decades?

In the next 20 years, we will take a big leap. We want to transform ourselves into one of the best institutions, both at home and abroad. "Excellence" is our dream now, which we hope to achieve.