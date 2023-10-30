Things you learn in universities that can help you land a job

In the ever-evolving landscape of the job market, a university education remains a vital foundation for success. While the specific skills and knowledge gained in universities are undeniably valuable, it's often the intangible, soft skills and life lessons that can make all the difference when it comes to securing a job.

Let's explore some of the key things you learn in universities that can help you find a job, transforming you into a more attractive candidate in the eyes of employers.

Critical thinking and problem solving

Universities serve as fertile grounds for nurturing critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. During their academic journey, students actively participate in collaborative projects, engage in stimulating discussions, produce research papers, and immerse themselves in dynamic classroom environments that demand analytical thinking, logical reasoning, and the application of critical thinking skills to arrive at solutions.

Employers actively seek individuals who possess the capacity to employ logic, analytical prowess, and critical thinking to address and resolve challenges, as these attributes are crucial for achieving meaningful outcomes.

Responding to failure

Failure is an integral part of life. Therefore one must learn to manage it, learn from it and recover from it quickly. Universities can enrich one with experience of many failures–small or big. It could be a failed project, test, a course, or an unsuccessful interview for an internship but how you respond, analyse, learn, improve, and move forward is a crucial skill at every level of one's career. Successfully moving forward after failure shows resilience—a skill every employee needs and every employer covets.

Communication skills

The university experience, featuring activities such as presentations, essays, and group projects, nurtures essential communication abilities that hold significance in any professional setting. Moreover, students are in a continuous process of honing their professional communication skills, both in spoken and written form.

They compose emails to their professors, much like they will do when addressing managers, clients, customers, potential clients, and fellow employees. Students actively engage in team discussions, creating an environment that closely resembles a typical workplace setting. Additionally, they partake in collaborative group projects and are held accountable for their individual roles and contributions. Graduates possessing strong communication skills tend to shine in job interviews, presentations, and their day-to-day interactions with colleagues, supervisors, and clients.

Time management and prioritisation

University life can be a juggling act of assignments, exams, and extracurricular activities. Even for some students it's a balance between part-time job and academic life. This experience helps students develop time management and prioritisation skills.

Employers seek candidates who can efficiently manage their workloads, meet deadlines, and adapt to changing priorities. University graduates have often mastered these skills during their academic journey.

Resilience and adaptability: Stepping out of your comfort zone

The university period serves as a microcosm of life's inevitable ebbs and flows. During this time, students encounter numerous challenges, experience setbacks, and grow the ability to adapt.

As a student, you may join a campus club, attend networking events, or even take up projects you're unfamiliar with most of it. Moreover, students often take up elective courses that are entirely foreign to them. Yet, it's precisely when you step out of your comfort zone that you stand to expand your knowledge, skill and network which eventually enhance your social confidence.

Similarly, individuals who start new jobs must collaborate with their new teams to achieve success. True personal and professional growth commences where your comfort zone ends. Companies are up for the employees who possess the courage to take these steps to go out of their comfort zone and adapt to new situations.

Networking and relationship building

University is not only about the coursework; it's also an opportunity to build a professional network. Relationships with professors, classmates, and alumni can provide valuable connections in the job market.

Networking is a skill in itself, and graduates who have learned how to build and maintain professional relationships often find it easier to secure job opportunities. Recruiters look for candidates who can easily establish networks with clients and other stakeholders.

Research and information gathering

In an era of information overload, the ability to find, filter, and synthesise information is an invaluable skill. Universities teach students how to conduct research, evaluate sources, and make evidence-based decisions. This skill is highly relevant in many careers, where employees must stay informed and make informed choices.

Information literacy and digital fluency

The ability to locate, evaluate, and effectively use information in the proper context and situation is critical in a world where information is easily accessible and moves very quickly. This is the essential part of being a successful student. In the workplace, information and knowledge are used for reports, presentations, white papers, sales collateral, marketing material, and more.

By engaging in online classes and platforms, being exposed to different software, and through the use of various virtual course materials, university students are well trained in the digital world.

These days, employers want tech savvy employees who know to use it appropriately in the context of the situation. Every college student learns, uses, and applies technology just like every workplace requires the ability to use a wide variety of technological resources. Digital fluency is a must.

Interacting with diverse backgrounds

Most colleges and universities are filled with students from different countries, ethnic backgrounds, religions, and cultures. Working in group projects, being in campus organisations, and being a part of campus life with others who are similar but different, is a great learning experience that applies to being part of a diverse workforce.

Today's workforce is diverse, and employers want employees who fit in a company culture just as much as they want a person with the right skills. At some point in university, someone will be on a team with a person who also has different opinions and beliefs. Experience handling these situations is crucial for success in the workplace. Being exposed to diverse opinions and working non-combatively in a team environment, empathising and considering all angles, will make students a well-rounded job seeker later on.

Ethics and responsibility

University exposes students to various rules and policies, teaching them ethical conduct, punctuality, and respect for others' work. This ethical foundation is valued by employers, as employees represent the company. Students' ethical behaviour later significantly impacts a company's reputation, making ethical principles crucial in both academic and professional settings. These lessons in ethics and responsibility learned in university become lifelong principles guiding individuals in their personal and professional lives.