Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman played a pivotal role in the struggle for the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

He was a charismatic leader and served as the president of Bangladesh after its liberation from Pakistan in 1971. His leadership and vision were instrumental in shaping the newly independent country.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is regarded as the "Father of the Nation" in Bangladesh. His memory is cherished, and he holds a special place in the hearts of the Bengali people. His assassination was a profound loss that continues to be felt by the nation, as he represented the aspirations and hopes of millions of Bangladeshis.

On the fateful morning of 15 August 1975, a group of army officers launched a coup against the government of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The group, led by misguided army officers, stormed his residence in Dhaka.

The coup resulted in the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu, along with most of his family members, including his wife, child Sheikh Russel, relatives and government officials.

Following the assassination, a military government took control of Bangladesh, and the country faced political instability for several years. The new regime pursued a different political agenda, which shifted the country's political landscape.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan on March 26, 1971, in response to years of political, economic, and social marginalisation faced by the people of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) under the ruling establishment based in West Pakistan (now Pakistan).

This declaration marked the beginning of the Bangladesh Liberation War, a nine-month-long armed conflict between the forces of Bangladesh and the Pakistani military. The war culminated in the victory of the Bangladesh Liberation Forces on December 16, 1971, leading to the establishment of Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign nation.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman significantly contributed to nation-building in Bangladesh during its early years as an independent nation. His leadership and vision laid the foundation for the country's development and progress.

As the founding leader of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu played a pivotal role in guiding the nation during its formative years. His leadership provided stability and direction to a country that had just emerged from a long and arduous struggle for independence.

After the liberation war, Bangladesh faced immense infrastructure and humanitarian crises. Bangabandhu focused on reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts, rebuilding the war-torn nation and supporting the millions of displaced and affected citizens.

Under his leadership, Bangladesh adopted its first constitution in 1972, providing the framework for governance and democratic principles. The constitution enshrined the ideals of democracy, secularism and socialism, reflecting Bangabandhu's vision for a progressive and inclusive nation.

Bangabandhu emphasised the importance of social justice and economic equity. He advocated for policies to uplift society's marginalised and disadvantaged sections, aiming for a more equitable distribution of resources and opportunities.

Bangabandhu's government initiated agrarian reforms to address land ownership and landlessness issues. The reforms sought to provide land to landless farmers, promote agricultural development, and alleviate rural poverty.

Under Bangabandhu's leadership, the government nationalised several key industries and institutions to ensure state control over strategic sectors of the economy and foster economic self-reliance.

He was a vocal advocate for women's rights and empowerment. His government took steps to improve women's participation in education, workforce and politics, promoting gender equality in various spheres of society.

Bangabandhu's foreign policy focused on establishing good relations with other countries and promoting regional cooperation. He actively participated in the Non-Aligned Movement and sought international diplomatic recognition and support for Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu was also a strong proponent of global peace and disarmament. He called for an end to arms races and nuclear proliferation, advocating for a world free from the threat of war.

Bangabandhu emphasised the importance of national unity and the preservation of Bengali culture, language, and heritage. He sought to build a strong national identity and pride among the people of Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's vision of building "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal) was for a prosperous, self-reliant and equitable Bangladesh. He articulated this vision during his leadership and sought to transform the newly independent country into a model society where people could live with dignity, freedom, and prosperity.

Bangabandhu emphasised economic development as a cornerstone of his vision for Sonar Bangla. He envisioned an economy that would be self-sufficient and capable of providing for the basic needs of its citizens. He believed in reducing poverty and income disparities, promoting industrialisation and empowering the agricultural sector to ensure food security and economic growth.

He advocated for a secular state where people of all religions could practise their faith freely and harmoniously. His vision aimed to uphold religious tolerance and inclusivity in the country.

The brutal killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a cause for deep regret for the Bangali nation for several significant reasons. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the founding leader of Bangladesh and played a pivotal role in the country's struggle for independence and its early years as an independent nation.

His vision, leadership, and dedication to the well-being of the Bengali people were instrumental in shaping the nation's identity and direction. His assassination resulted in the loss of a visionary leader who had the potential to lead Bangladesh towards progress and prosperity.

Bangabandhu's unwavering commitment to the cause of Bangladesh's independence led to his imprisonment and personal sacrifices. He endured years of struggle and adversity to secure the nation's freedom. His murder was a tragic end to the life of a leader who had dedicated himself to the betterment of his people and the country.

The assassination of a democratically elected leader was a severe blow to the principles of democracy and the sanctity of elected governance. It disrupted the democratic process and plunged the nation into a prolonged period of political instability.

While Bangladesh has made significant progress since its independence, the regret over Bangabandhu's brutal killing remains a reminder of the challenges in safeguarding democracy and human rights and the need to ensure justice and accountability in such tragedies.

Bangabandhu's contributions to the country's independence and vision for a united and prosperous Bangladesh have left an indelible mark on the nation's history.

After his assassination, his daughter, Sheikh Hasina, took up the mantle and became a prominent political figure in Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina became the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and has since been instrumental in furthering her father's vision and goals for the country.

Bangladesh returned to democratic governance with the election of the Bangladesh Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Since she was elected prime minister in 1996, Sheikh Hasina has been at the helm of Bangladesh's government multiple times. She has played a crucial role in shaping the country's political landscape and implementing various developmental initiatives.

Despite his tragic assassination in 1975, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's contributions to nation-building continue to be celebrated and honoured in Bangladesh. His legacy as a visionary leader and the "Father of the Nation" remains an ever-ending light for the country's progress and development.

