Yorkshire cricket club punished over racism scandal

Sports

AFP
28 July, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 08:20 pm

Related News

Yorkshire cricket club punished over racism scandal

The independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) also fined the club £400,000 ($514,000), £300,000 of which is suspended for two years.

AFP
28 July, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 08:20 pm
Photo: ECB
Photo: ECB

Yorkshire County Cricket Club were slapped with a huge 48-point deduction in the English County Championship on Friday after admitting four charges related to the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

The independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) also fined the club £400,000 ($514,000), £300,000 of which is suspended for two years.

The points penalty sends Yorkshire to the bottom of Division Two of the County Championship.

Pakistan-born bowler Rafiq, 32, went public with allegations of racism and bullying in September 2020, related to his two spells at the English county.

The Yorkshire board issued a statement accepting the sanctions.

"The CDC and ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) have today acknowledged the vast amount of work done by YCCC to overcome the cultural issues that existed within the club, which allowed racist and discriminatory behaviour to go unchallenged," it said.

"We are accountable for these issues, and we accepted four amended charges as part of a continued commitment to ensure we are able to move forward."

But the Yorkshire board added: "We are disappointed to receive the point deductions which affects players and staff at the club, who were not responsible for the situation."

ECB chief executive Richard Gould, who was not in post during the Rafiq scandal, said: "There can be no place for racism in our game, and the penalties announced by the Cricket Discipline Commission mark the end of a thorough disciplinary process.

"No one should have to experience what Azeem Rafiq went through in cricket, and we once again thank him for his courage in speaking out."

Six former Yorkshire players were previously fined by the CDC after being found guilty of using racist language.

Separately, a damning report by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) last month revealed "widespread" racism, sexism and classism in English cricket.

The ICEC was established in 2021 following the racism scandal surrounding the treatment of Rafiq.

Cricket

Yorkshire Cricket Club

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

2h | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

2h | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

5h | Panorama
Fewer numbers of hilsa are caught this season. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Too little rainfall, too little hilsa

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

23h | TBS Stories
Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

1h | TBS Entertainment
How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

1d | TBS Career
JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues