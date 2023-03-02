Former England pacer Bresnan accused of racist remark towards Rafiq's sister

Sports

AFP
02 March, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 12:07 pm

Related News

Former England pacer Bresnan accused of racist remark towards Rafiq's sister

It is more than two years since Rafiq alleged he was subjected to racist abuse while playing for English county Yorkshire.

AFP
02 March, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 12:07 pm
Former England pacer Bresnan accused of racist remark towards Rafiq&#039;s sister

A hearing into the racism scandal at Yorkshire county cricket club started on Wednesday with former England international Tim Bresnan accused of making a racist comment towards the sister of Azeem Rafiq.

It is more than two years since Rafiq alleged he was subjected to racist abuse while playing for English county Yorkshire.

During Wednesday's proceedings of an independent Cricket Discipline Commission in London, it was alleged Bresnan, an ex-Yorkshire all-rounder, used a racial slur against Rafiq's sister Amna in 2014.

Jane Mulcahy KC, the lawyer for the England and Wales Cricket Board, said Bresnan is alleged to have directed the term "fit Paki" and "FP" towards Asian women, including Rafiq's sister Amna at a Yorkshire media day.

He was also alleged to have referred to Rafiq and Asian team-mates Adil Rashid, Ajmal Shahzad and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan as "the brothers" and "you lot".

In a previous statement, Bresnan has denied the allegations, having claimed the term "brothers" was used but not in a discriminatory or racial way.

The 38-year-old, capped 23 times at Test level by England, also insisted he had no recollection of using the phrase "you lot" in a match against Derbyshire and claimed to have never met Amna Rafiq.

Bresnan is one of several former Yorkshire players and coaches, including Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard, Richard Pyrah and John Blain, who have refused to engage with the Discipline Commission process.

But the CDC panel will still hear the charges against them in their absence.

Hoggard and Blain, like Bresnan, have denied a charge of bringing the game into disrepute and allegations of using racial or discriminatory language.

However, Mulcahy said it was "more likely than not" each of the trio used the racist phrases alleged.

Gary Ballance, also charged, has already admitted using racially discriminatory language and will not appear.

Ballance, a former England Test player, is now playing for the country of his birth, Zimbabwe.

Yorkshire confirmed last week that documents relating to racism allegations against the club were deleted under the previous regime.

Pakistan-born Rafiq, 32, first raised allegations of racism and bullying in September 2020, related to the spin bowler's two spells at Yorkshire.

He told a British parliamentary committee in December 2022 the abuse he and his family had faced had forced him to leave the UK.

Disrepute charges against seven individuals with prior connections to Yorkshire were issued by the ECB last June, with the club also charged.

But the only charged individual still set to appear is ex-England captain Michael Vaughan.

Rafiq alleges Vaughan told him and a group of Yorkshire team-mates of Asian ethnicity there were "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it" at a match in 2009.

Vaughan categorically denies the allegation, but Rafiq's claim has been corroborated by England leg-spinner Rashid, as well as former Pakistan paceman Naved.

Cricket

Tim Bresnan / England Cricket Team / Yorkshire Cricket Club / Azeem Rafiq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

1d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

3h | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

16h | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

3h | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

23h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod