What is the benefit of a mentor? I do not know why Tamim wants it: Mashrafe

Former Bangladesh ODI team captain and current Member of Parliament (MP) Mashrafe Mortaza has once again stated that there have been no plans for him to be a mentor of the national cricket team.

Mashrafe said at a function of Daffodil Polytechnic Institute on Wednesday, "I have no demands. I am fine as I am. No problem. Let the team do well, it will do well. This is what I want."

"What is the benefit of a mentor? Can you tell me a little? I do not know why he (Tamim Iqbal) wants it! I don't know what the role of a mentor is. If the team needs it and if such a situation comes, then it can be seen differently," added the former captain.

Mashrafe has no thoughts about serving as a mentor in the World Cup. In his words, "(Tamim's desire as a mentor) is a different thing. I have no mindset to be a mentor."

However, as before, Mashrafe said that he would be ready if the Prime Minister wanted, "If the Honourable Prime Minister desires something, that is a different thing. There is no way to argue or talk against that. We don't know what will happen tomorrow. What is important at the moment is that the team is good, and the team is playing well. That's what we all hope.