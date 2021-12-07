Typical Tigers' collapse put Pakistan on top

There's only one team happy with how Day 4 has unfolded thus far. At tea, Pakistan hold all the aces in this game.

Tigers had their typical batting collapse in the second session on Day 4 after Pakistan declared for 300 for 4.

The hosts have only themselves to blame for their appalling effort so far.

Earlier in the session, Pakistan declared for exactly 300 runs. Bangladesh had to see out close to 40 minutes and the task was made easier as well with the pacers not allowed to operate owing to the poor light. The spinners were brought in and they spelt doom as the Bangladesh batters didn't have their feet moving at all!

Debutant Mahmudul Hasan Joy was dismissed for a duck after his shaky start in international cricket, followed by Shadman Islam and skipper Mominul Haque.

Shanto remained unbeaten on 13.

That has put them into trouble. 26 for 3 isn't something that will cheer them up. Pakistan will attack more after the break.

Seniors like Shakib and Mushfiqur must put in some good resistance here to rescue their team.