Typical Tigers' collapse put Pakistan on top

Sports

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 03:25 pm

Related News

Typical Tigers' collapse put Pakistan on top

The hosts have only themselves to blame for their appalling effort so far.

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 03:25 pm
Photo: Walton
Photo: Walton

There's only one team happy with how Day 4 has unfolded thus far. At tea, Pakistan hold all the aces in this game.

Tigers had their typical batting collapse in the second session on Day 4 after Pakistan declared for 300 for 4.

The hosts have only themselves to blame for their appalling effort so far.

Earlier in the session, Pakistan declared for exactly 300 runs. Bangladesh had to see out close to 40 minutes and the task was made easier as well with the pacers not allowed to operate owing to the poor light. The spinners were brought in and they spelt doom as the Bangladesh batters didn't have their feet moving at all!

Debutant Mahmudul Hasan Joy was dismissed for a duck after his shaky start in international cricket, followed by Shadman Islam and skipper Mominul Haque.

Shanto remained unbeaten on 13.

That has put them into trouble. 26 for 3 isn't something that will cheer them up. Pakistan will attack more after the break.

Seniors like Shakib and Mushfiqur must put in some good resistance here to rescue their team.

Cricket

BD vs PAK / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

8h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1d | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

59m | Videos
Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

1h | Videos
Bhabna talks about her new movie

Bhabna talks about her new movie

1h | Videos
Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh
Economy

Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh