Tuchel's job safe for Arsenal tie, insist Bayern

Sports

AFP
07 April, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 01:20 pm

Related News

Tuchel's job safe for Arsenal tie, insist Bayern

Bayern had a two-goal lead at half-time but conceded three goals to the promoted club, which left Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen -- who won 1-0 at Union Berlin -- on the cusp of a first Bundesliga title.

AFP
07 April, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 01:20 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund guaranteed coach Thomas Tuchel would be in the dugout for Tuesday's Champions League game at Arsenal despite Saturday's 3-2 loss to Heidenheim.

Bayern had a two-goal lead at half-time but conceded three goals to the promoted club, which left Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen -- who won 1-0 at Union Berlin -- on the cusp of a first Bundesliga title.

Leverkusen are 16 points clear and need just one win from their remaining six games to lift the title, with Bayern having won the previous 11 league crowns.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Freund told reporters Tuchel would "100 percent" be in charge for the quarter-final first leg in London, despite admitting "losing twice in a week is incredible".

"In three days we've got a very important match. Thomas was trying to bring back energy, to see what things need to be changed and what isn't working," he said.

Tuchel won the Champions League as Chelsea coach in 2021, having taken Paris Saint-Germain to the final the year before, when they lost to Bayern.

Bayern lost at home to Borussia Dortmund last Saturday, the visitors' first win in Munich since 2014.

Freund also reserved some harsh criticism for Bayern's players, saying giving up the lead was "unacceptable".

"Every player must look in the mirror after the match and ask themselves if they gave everything for the team," he added.

"We cannot concede three goals in the second half after leading 2-0 at the break.

"We need to ask ourselves questions as a group. This is not acceptable."

Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt, who has been in charge for over 16 years and taken the club to the top flight from the fifth tier of German football, implied Bayern were complacent.

"A lot of teams come here and think about how big the win will be. But we took risks and attacked the goal in the second half."

Football

Thomas Tuchel / Bayern Munich / Bundesliga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

1h | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

1h | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

37m | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Raising the tax-free ceiling in Bangladesh: A balancing act

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of the farmers' movement in India?

What is the future of the farmers' movement in India?

1h | Videos
Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

16h | Videos
Will the war stop this time?

Will the war stop this time?

3h | Videos
Iran VS Israel: who is ahead in military capabilities?

Iran VS Israel: who is ahead in military capabilities?

17h | Videos