Trott wants Afghanistan to take the next five Bangladesh wickets for 10 runs on day 2

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott is still hopeful that his side can make a comeback in the Mirpur Test against Bangladesh

The Tigers, despite losing the toss and being put in to bat first piled up 362/5 at stumps on day one.

"Get five wickets for ten runs, and then get 500. It would be nice (to get them bowled out before lunch). We have the new ball again in one over. Then hopefully Nijat (Masood) and the seamers can bowl well tomorrow. The guys learned about the extreme heat today," the former England player said at the post-day press conference on Wednesday.

Trott does feel that his team failed to take advantage after winning the toss and bowling first on an unusual-looking Mirpur pitch with grass on it.

"I don't think we bowled as well as we should have. I think there's a bit in the wicket. We saw that when we got the ball in the right areas consistently for long enough, we created chances. All the things we need to do well in Test cricket, to do things relentlessly and to be accurate and precise. We need to do better tomorrow. It was a good lesson for the guys," he explained.

Afghanistan were also poor with the number of extras they conceded (31), especially the number of no-balls (15).

"There's always hope when you get an early wicket. The no-balls didn't help. A wicket off a no-ball. These are little things we have to brush up on."

But Trott is still positive about the spinners doing well with the wicket starting to spin already.

"It is okay. It is spinning more than both sides thought it would. Wickets generally tend to spin in the sub-continent. We have to play well tomorrow."

Trott lamented the lack of Test cricket Afghanistan played in recent times and hoped that would change in the future.

"I am seeing a lot of players for the first time. They are not involved in the T20s and ODIs, the formats that Afghanistan generally plays a lot of. We have some good, talented players. We are missing a few players. But that's no excuse. Players here are good enough," he explained.

"Bangladesh are playing 12 Tests in the next calendar year. Afghanistan has played one in 27 months. It shows the difference of average experience in terms of how many Tests that some of the Bangladesh players have played. You can't buy that. Some of the players have played 10-15 FC matches, and are playing a Test match today. Those are the tough things. Teams like Afghanistan and Bangladesh had to start somewhere. In the Test arena, this is that phase for Afghanistan," he added.

The conditions were tough for the players at Mirpur with high humidity and sweltering heat throughout the day, which affected the over-rate but Trott felt that the experience in such conditions would bode well for his team for the future.

"There was a lot of cramping. There was also a lot of stoppages. Bangladesh players were always taking off their thigh guards. I think it was 45 (degrees) in the middle for most of the day. That's pretty extreme for Test cricket. Never mind even T20s or ODIs. Good learning curve for our boys."