Toothless Tigers bundled out for petty 178 runs, SL to bat again

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 03:29 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhurry Stadium (ZACS) was apparently changed overnight as Bangladesh were bundled out for a petty 178 runs after Sri Lanka posted a mammoth 531 runs.

This was Bangladesh's fifth successive sub-200 score in Test cricket.

The hosts trail by 353 runs but Sri Lanka decided to not enforce follow-on.

Bangladesh will be extremely disappointed to get out for such a low score on what is not a terribly challenging surface.

Only Zakir Hasan got to a half century for them, and even he was out for 54. Mominul Haque was resilient for a while for his 33-run innings. He was solid but the others did not stay with him.

Shakib Al Hasan fell LBW and Litton Das fell nicking behind - both in the same over. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was lucky to survive a dropped chance but fell soon after.

The tail did not last long either.

There were no 50-run stands for the hosts.

Sri Lanka bowled well, but this was nevertheless a mistake-riddled innings from Bangladesh.

Sri Lankan bowlers shared wickets among themselves but Asitha picked up innings-best figures of 4 for 34, outshining even Vishwa Fernando who bowled to outstanding induckers to dismiss the overnight batters. Vishwa finishes with 2 for 38, Kumara gets 2 for 19, and Prabath Jayasuriya finishes with 2 for 65.

 

