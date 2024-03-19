Tigers revel in role clarity under new think tank

Bangladesh failed miserably in the 50-over World Cup last year despite ODI being their go-to format and fingers were pointed at captain Shakib Al Hasan and head coach Chandika Hathurusingha for too much chopping and changing in the batting order. Different incidents off the field also harmed Tigers' performance in the mega tournament, according to many.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) opted for a major overhaul after the tournament and in the process made some telling decisions. By the time the World Cup came to an end, Hathurusingha was by no means a popular man among fans. He is always hailed as a tactically astute coach but it was his man management which is constantly questioned by many former cricketers and experts.

The BCB let go of the likes of Allan Donald and Rangana Hearth, did not renew contract with selectors Minhajul Abedin and Habibul Bashar but retained Hathurusingha and his deputy Nic Pothas. They appointed Najmul Hossain Shanto as the all-format captain, added David Hemp and Andre Adams to the backroom staff and appointed a new selection committee headed by former Bangladesh captain Gazi Ashraf Hossain.

Before the match against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup, Hathurusingha said, "My work starts after the World Cup," suggesting he did not get enough time to set things his own way having been appointed just months before the tournament.

Hathurusingha urged players like Tanzid Hasan and Towhid Hridoy not to change their styles even if they don't get runs during their early days in the national team.

"He [Hathurusingha] just sat with me and said that I should play without fear that I usually do and he said that I won't get runs in every game and you won't perform in every match but you cannot change your character," Hridoy said during the Asia Cup last year.

The duo, despite showing promise, could never quite deliver in the World Cup. But the head coach continued to try to make the team environment result-proof and stress-free and offer "psychological safety" to the players. Both of them proved their worth in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

During his last tenure, Hathurusingha's relationship soured with the senior players and it was always going to be a tough job for him to manage them. At least three of them were going through a lean patch and Bangladesh required a quick fix going into the World Cup.

Fans have always wanted Mushfiqur Rahim, a technically sound and consistent batter, to bat higher up the order but Hathurusingha and the then captain Tamim Iqbal decided to play him at number six, giving him the finisher's role. Mushfiqur immediately excelled against Ireland but it was there to be seen if he could do that against the bigger teams.

He made just two fifties and averaged 25.25 in the World Cup as Bangladesh experienced one of their worst ICC tournaments in recent memory.

In the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka, Mushfiqur absolutely nailed the role, guiding Bangladesh to win in both of their wins. He was there in the middle till the end and saw off the chases in an expert manner with two mature knocks of 78* and 37*.

After his return to the white-ball set-up, Mahmudullah was given a specific role too at number five although he had batted at six over the last few years. The veteran batter embraced the challenge and emerged as Bangladesh's highest run-getter in the World Cup.

You can now identify a new template in Mahmudullah's batting - praised by Hathurusingha and new batting coach Hemp - in limited-overs cricket. In the first T20I against Sri Lanka, he arrived in the crease when Bangladesh were reeling at 30-3. But he counterattacked and smashed 54 off just 31 before getting out.

In the first ODI, Mahmudullah was again to see off a tricky situation (23-3) and he counterattacked again with a 37-ball-37 to help Bangladesh regain the momentum.

He welcomed Wanindu Hasaranga with a six early in his spell and the approach got a special mention in Hathurusingha's post-game speech in the dressing room and a day later Hemp lauded Mahmudullah in the media. The innings was not a long one but it drew praises from the think tank.

"What I liked is the way you treat Hasaranga, Sri Lanka's best bowler, from the second ball. You really put him back in his place. Showing that we are coming with intent. This is the character we want to see. You hit the main guy on the other side. You didn't allow him to come into the game," Hathurusingha told Mahmudullah.

Soumya Sarkar is often dubbed as a Hathurusingha favourite as he, more often than not, remains part of the set-up irrespective of form when the Sri Lankan is in charge. Under the watchful eyes of Hathurusingha, Soumya who was previously subject to many experiments because of his poor form is reinventing himself as a top-order batter as well as an effective slow medium bowler.

He played an innings of a lifetime (169 off 151) in New Zealand last year after he was recalled to the ODI squad after the World Cup. He made a decent - albeit not fluent - 26 in the second T20I but in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, he was at his best again, bringing out the best of his shots in a classy 68 off 64. He has recently provided important breakthroughs with the ball too and fans are now, again, hoping that Soumya will start providing the goods.

Hathurusingha's obsession with wrist spin is well-documented by now. After failing to establish Jubair Hossain during his previous tenure, he is now trying hard to give leg-spinner Rishad Hossain as much game time as he can. In New Zealand and also in the T20I series, Rishad showed decent defensive skills with the ball which is essential in this format. Included in the third ODI, he bowled reasonably well and got the all-important wicket of Kusal Mendis.

His batting has been a revelation. After hitting a record seven sixes in the third T20I, Rishad belted an 18-ball-48* to ace the chase in the third ODI. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto revealed that Rishad was told to bat as he pleased. Even Tanzid played his natural attacking game in the third ODI despite wickets falling at the other end. This clearly shows what the new think tank is trying to do - giving players the freedom to express themselves no matter how hard the situation is.

After a prolonged lean run, the new selection committee decided to drop Litton Das from the ODI squad and the chief selector Gazi Ashraf cited "lack of consistency against the new ball" as the reason why they axed him. Later, Mehidy Hasan Miraz said that it's a natural process. "If I don't play well, I will be dropped too," he said. The new selection committee is believed to be working independently - without interference from the board - which means no one is an automatic choice in the team.

Hathurusingha said a few months ago that his work would start after the World Cup. There has been a significant change in Bangladesh's style of playing across formats post that tournament and one can definitely hope that the new think tank will help Bangladesh touch greater heights in future.