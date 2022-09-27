Tigers look to seal series with improved performance

Sports

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 12:54 pm

Related News

Tigers look to seal series with improved performance

Improvement in the second game is imperative given how they scraped through to win the first game against the lesser fancied UAE. 

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 12:54 pm
Tigers look to seal series with improved performance

Bangladesh will look to better their performances and win the T20I series 2-0 against UAE in their second and final match of the series at the Dubai Cricket Ground today. 

Improvement in the second game is imperative given how they scraped through to win the first game against the lesser fancied UAE. 

The hosts took the game to the deep after Bangladesh posted 158-5, following a shaky start and were looking to cause an upset until the dismissal of Aayan Afzal Khan. 

As the UAE were reduced to 124-8 in the 17th over, the game looked to tilt toward Bangladesh but No.7 Aayan along with No. 10 batter Junaid Siddique sprung a surprise, with a 24-run partnership, which took them very close to victory.

Despite winning the game, Bangladesh showed very little improvement in any department. 

Their batting still heavily relied on Afif Hossain who continued his good form and scored 77 not out in Bangladesh's total of 158. 

But the biggest disappointment was the number of dropped catches and the shoddy ground fielding. 

This was the match that Bangladesh played without any senior players after a quite long time but Afif Hossain didn't think the seniors' absence made things worse, even though the team struggled at times against the hosts.  

"There is no extra pressure on us even if we don't have a few senior players. We always have to play the best XI. I hope I can score runs in the next match as well," Afif said after the match. 

Afif felt that the wicket was difficult to bat on early in the innings which was why Bangladesh's top-order struggled. 

They lost five wickets for 77 runs and there was a fear of not getting enough on the board. 
But the unbeaten 81-run sixth wicket partnership from 54 balls between Afif and skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan who made 35 not out off 25 balls gave the side a total to defend. 

 "It was a little difficult in the beginning. The ball was gripping. The top-order could not do well. I hope they will do well in the next match. It's not a problem at all."

Ahead of the second match, Bangladesh might look to tweak things and give an opportunity to Soumya Sarkar in place of Sabbir Rahman, who scored a duck in the first match.

They might also look at Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain and look to give them an opportunity in place of Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin, who looked unimpressive with the ball in the first match. 

Overall, Bangladesh have played 134 T20I matches, winning 46 and losing 85 while three matches have ended in a no result.

The match which starts at 8 pm will be televised live on Gazi TV. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs UAE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

The Detroit of Asia now wants a shot at EVs

1h | Thoughts
How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

2h | Panorama
The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

3h | Habitat
Flood-ravaged houses are the most common sight in Chanpur and all other flood affected villages, where only a small number of people received new housing materials. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Migration, child labour and starvation: How Sylhet flood victims are coping with its aftermath

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

54m | Videos
Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

17h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

19h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b