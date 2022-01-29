Three in three: Avik wins another round of NGK Pro Car Championship in UAE

Bangladesh's Formula Racer Avik Anwar completed yet another podium finish in an international race, this time he finished on top in the NGK Pro Car Championship round three in Dubai, UAE. He won the previous two rounds in this race as well and makes it three in three in the competiton. NGK Pro Car Championship is a multiclass platform where Avik has been performing well consistently.

In the first two rounds, Avik had three wins with one of them coming in the Yas Marina Circuit where Formula 1 races are held.

In round 3, Avik was a bit off the pace in the beginning. But he managed 1st and 3rd place in the Toyota GT86 category. He is now leading the championship after three rounds. There are still three more rounds left in the competition.

Avik said he had to manage a miracle out of the bag to win this round. And he expressed his confidence of winning the competition after all six rounds are played.

"I feel superb after the win. I was way off the pace but managed a miracle out of the bag. I am confident I can win the championship but it will be difficult for sure," Avik told The Business Standard (TBS).

Avik has a bit busy schedule ahead of him in the coming month.

"Next week there is another round at Dubai Autodrome and then the week after, the last round of the Indian championship will be held where I am currently 3rd," Avik added.

Last week, the pro racer finished second in the third round of the Indian Car Racing Championship.

He is also the first Bangladeshi to secure back to back podiums in the Volkswagen Polo Cup series

In 2019, Avik Anwar became the first Bangladeshi racer to win an international trophy in Malaysia's Sepang Internal Circuit where Formula 1 races used to be held till 2017.