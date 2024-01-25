Stokes rearguard action helps England to 246 against India

Hindustan Times
25 January, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 03:52 pm

Hindustan Times
25 January, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 03:52 pm

Stokes harvested strike as much as possible before getting an unplayable delivery from Bumrah and falling on 70 off 88. England were thus all out for 246 runs.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Ben Stokes led a remarkable rearguard action that helped England recover to a score of 246.

England captain Stokes won the toss and chose to bat first in Hyderabad.

Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley came out as aggressive as ever as they smashed Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj all around the ground in the first 10 overs. 

However, India came roaring into the game once the spinners came on. Ravichandran Ashwin drew first blood in the 12th over by dismissing Duckett. 

Jadeja then got the wicket of Ollie Pope and that brought Joe Root in. Root had a close call off the second ball he faced off Jadeja, with India unsuccessfully trying to overturn an LBW appeal that didn't go their way. 

Crawley fell soon thereafter but Root and Bairstow then steadied the ship for England.

The pair put up 61 off 105 balls but they were both sent back soon after resumption of play in the second session. 

India jumped on top with two more wickets, with Jasprit Bumrah also getting on board on what has largely been the spinners' day out. 

Captain Ben Stokes switched gears when England got down to their last two wickets and he shared a useful 38-run partnership with debutant Tom Hartley for the eighth wicket. 

He had Mark Wood at the other end at Tea, at which point England were 215/8. 

Stokes went past his half-century with a six and then hit another off the very next ball. Wood, however, fell soon after resumption of play and that brought No.10 Jack Leach into the middle. 

Stokes harvested strike as much as possible before getting an unplayable delivery from Bumrah and falling on 70 off 88. England were thus all out for 246 runs.

