Stokes calls Test win against India 'greatest triumph' as England captain

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

It was all spice and drama as England managed to seal a 28-run victory against India on Day 4 of their first Test match, in Hyderabad on Sunday. During the first innings, it looked like the hosts were on course to an easy win. Meanwhile, England's bowling approach was on the receiving end of plenty of criticism.

But the second innings was a different story totally, as Ollie Pope's 196 saw the visitors reach 420, setting a target of 231 runs. Before Pope, it didn't look like England had a chance and they were just looking to survive. But Pope's gritty ton turned the tide of the game and gave his side a fighting chance.

In came Tom Hartley, who ended up taking a seven-wicket haul to silence his critics as India wrapped up for 202 in their chase. Hartley accounted for the dismissals of captain Rohit Sharma (39), Yashasvi Jaiswal (15), Shubman Gill (0), Axar Patel (17), Srikar Bharat (28), R Ashwin (28) and Mohammed Siraj (12).

It turned out to be a massive win as India had never lost a Test at home after leading by 100-plus runs after the first innings, but this time things were totally different. Speaking after the match, England captain Ben Stokes called it his 'biggest triumph' as captain.

"Since I have taken captaincy on, we have had a lot of fantastic moments. This victory is probably 100% our greatest triumph. It's my first time coming here and being a captain. I am a great observer of the game. I watched how Indian spinners operated, how Rohit set the field," he said.

"Absolutely thrilled for everyone. Hartley to get nine wickets and Pope after his shoulder surgery. Tom came into the squad for the first time. A lot of confidence given. I was willing to give him longer spells. We completely back people who we have selected. The situation we found ourselves in, the shots he played, 190 on such a wicket, he was able to manipulate the field, that's the greatest innings ever played in subcontinent by an English batter. I don't fear failure, I try to encourage whoever is in the squad", he added, with special praise for Pope.

Hartley's 7/62 is now the best figures for an England spinner on Test debut in the post-war era (since 1945) and nine wickets by him in this match is the joint-most since Robert Berry's 9/116 vs West Indies in 1950.

Comments

