Bangladesh reach recurve men's and women's team event final in Asia Cup World Ranking tournament

It was a magnificent display by the archers as Bangladesh confirmed the spot in the finals in both recurve men's and women's team event elimination round of the ongoing Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-2 now being held in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

On the second day (Sunday) of the tournament, the Bangladesh men's archery team featuring Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, and Abdur Rahman Alif first reached the semifinal beating host Iraq by 6-0 sets in the quarterfinal.

In the first round of the semi-final between Bangladesh and Iran, the first set ended in a contesting by 4-4 sets draw. Later, each archer of the two teams (three archers) shot one arrow each and Bangladesh scored 29 and Iran scored 24. Bangladesh advanced to the final by virtue of a better scoring rate. Bangladesh will play the final against India in this event on Wednesday (May 11).

In the women's event, Bangladesh women's archery team comprising Nasrin Akter, Diya Siddique, and Beauty Roy set the final clash with India defeating Uzbekistan by 5-1 sets in the semifinal. The final of this event will also be held on Wednesday (May 11).

In the recurve mixed team event elimination round, Bangladesh however lost to Kazakhstan by 3-5 sets in the quarterfinal.

In the compound men's team event elimination round, the Bangladesh archery team featuring Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, Newaz Ahmed Rakib and Mithu Rahman set the final clash with India after beating Kazakhstan 231-228 in the semifinal.

While in the women's event, the Bangladesh archery team featuring Shamoly Roy, Bonna Akter, and Suma Biswas, however, lost to Kazakhstan 217-224 in the semifinal. Bangladesh will fight for the bronze deciding match against Iraq in this event scheduled to be held on Tuesday (May 10).

In the compound mixed team event, the Bangladesh archery team featuring Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Shamoly Roy lost to Kazakhstan 153-155 in the semifinal. Bangladesh will play against Iraq in the bronze deciding match in this event scheduled to be held on Tuesday (May 10).