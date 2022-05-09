Bangladesh reach recurve men's and women's team event final in Asia Cup World Ranking tournament

Sports

BSS
09 May, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 01:43 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reach recurve men's and women's team event final in Asia Cup World Ranking tournament

On the second day (Sunday) of the tournament, the Bangladesh men's archery team featuring Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, and Abdur Rahman Alif first reached the semifinal beating host Iraq by 6-0 sets in the quarterfinal.

BSS
09 May, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 01:43 pm
Photo: World Archery
Photo: World Archery

It was a magnificent display by the archers as Bangladesh confirmed the spot in the finals in both recurve men's and women's team event elimination round of the ongoing Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-2 now being held in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

On the second day (Sunday) of the tournament, the Bangladesh men's archery team featuring Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, and Abdur Rahman Alif first reached the semifinal beating host Iraq by 6-0 sets in the quarterfinal.

In the first round of the semi-final between Bangladesh and Iran, the first set ended in a contesting by 4-4 sets draw. Later, each archer of the two teams (three archers) shot one arrow each and Bangladesh scored 29 and Iran scored 24. Bangladesh advanced to the final by virtue of a better scoring rate. Bangladesh will play the final against India in this event on Wednesday (May 11).

In the women's event, Bangladesh women's archery team comprising Nasrin Akter, Diya Siddique, and Beauty Roy set the final clash with India defeating Uzbekistan by 5-1 sets in the semifinal. The final of this event will also be held on Wednesday (May 11).

In the recurve mixed team event elimination round, Bangladesh however lost to Kazakhstan by 3-5 sets in the quarterfinal.

In the compound men's team event elimination round, the Bangladesh archery team featuring Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, Newaz Ahmed Rakib and Mithu Rahman set the final clash with India after beating Kazakhstan 231-228 in the semifinal.

While in the women's event, the Bangladesh archery team featuring Shamoly Roy, Bonna Akter, and Suma Biswas, however, lost to Kazakhstan 217-224 in the semifinal. Bangladesh will fight for the bronze deciding match against Iraq in this event scheduled to be held on Tuesday (May 10).

In the compound mixed team event, the Bangladesh archery team featuring Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Shamoly Roy lost to Kazakhstan 153-155 in the semifinal. Bangladesh will play against Iraq in the bronze deciding match in this event scheduled to be held on Tuesday (May 10).

Others

Bangladesh Archery team / Ruman Sana / Diya Siddique

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

3h | Brands
Journalists holding banners and placards in protest to the Digital Security Act in front of the Press Club in October 2018. Photo: Reuters

‘Imposing restrictions on the press or an individual's free speech is a fairly popular idea in Bangladesh’ 

4h | Panorama
A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

4h | Brands
With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

2h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

4h | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

21h | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

6
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play