Bangladesh win one silver, three bronze medals in Asia Cup World Ranking tournament

BSS
10 May, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 06:35 pm

The Bangladesh archery team featuring Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, Newaz Ahmed Rakib and Mithu Rahman won silver in the compound men's team event after losing to India 218-224.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh archery team win one silver and three bronze medals on the third day of the ongoing Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-2 held today in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

The Bangladesh archery team featuring Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, Newaz Ahmed Rakib and Mithu Rahman won silver in the compound men's team event after losing to India 218-224.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh archery team featuring Shamoly Roy, Bonna Akter, and Suma Biswas bagged the bronze medal after beating host Iraq by 190-177 in the women's team event.

The day's other two bronze medals came for Bangladesh in the compound mixed team event and compound women's individual event.

Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Shamoly Roy won bronze medals in the mixed team event defeating Iraq 152-141 while Shamoly Roy bagged the bronze medal beating her compatriot Suma Biswas 140-134 in the women's individual event.

