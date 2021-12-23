A stand-in committee to be finalised by the BCB

Almost two and a half months have passed since the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections took place in October.

As per the rules, there should've been a new executive committee by now but the members of the previous committee have been holding their posts even after the elections.

But now that Akram Khan has made a primary decision to step down as the chairman of the cricket operations department, a change might be on the cards. Nizamuddin Chowdhury, CEO of the BCB, stated on Thursday that they will soon finalise a stand-in committee.

"You already know that according to our constitution, a stand-in committee needs to be announced. We will hopefully finalise that by tomorrow - at least the posts of chairman and vice-chairman," he said.

The second meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on Friday at 3.30 pm. A few important issues will be discussed there.

"Apart from the new executive committee, we will talk about some plans regarding the Sheikh Hasina Stadium and also the appointment of new consultants. Besides, financial and some routine issues will be discussed," Chowdhury added.

The BCB informed on Wednesday that the prize money for the winners of the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be awarded BDT 1 crore and the runner-up team will get half the amount. When asked about that, Chowdhury said that this is going to be a one-off event and they have bigger and better plans for the tournament in future.

Overseas players of the A category will get 75 thousand USD (BDT 64.3 lakh). The BCB CEO was asked if there will be enough response from the foreign players in the players' draft given the amount of money.

"We have made a decision that a team can pick three overseas players from outside the draft and that's up to the franchises now how much they pay them and whom they recruit. And probably we will know by tomorrow who will be in the draft and who will withdraw their names," he replied.