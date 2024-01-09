Sri Lanka name Hasaranga-led squad for Zimbabwe T20Is

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday announced a 16-member squad led by Wanindu Hasaranga for the upcoming three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe.

In a recent decision, SLC stated that different captains would lead the team in the Test, One-Day International (ODI), and Twenty20 formats.

Notably, both Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva and ODI captain Kusal Mendis have been included in the T20 squad. Pathum Nissanka has also been added to the squad but his availability will be subject to fitness.

The three-match T20 series is scheduled to commence on January 14, with matches taking place at two-day intervals in Colombo.

The squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara and Akila Dananjaya.