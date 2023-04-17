Special committee formed to investigate BFF secretary Shohag's ban

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has formed a special committee to investigate Abu Nayeem Shohag's two-year ban handed by FIFA. The committee is due to submit the report within one month.

The members are four vice-presidents in Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Imrul Hasan, Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi and Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan and three executive members in Zakir Hossain, Satyajit Das Rupu and Ilias Hossain.

Imran Hossain Tushar has been named the acting General Secretary for three months.

Tushar worked as the BFF's chief protocol manager before.

The decisions were made after an emergency meeting held at the BFF house on Monday.