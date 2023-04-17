Special committee formed to investigate BFF secretary Shohag's ban

Sports

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 07:04 pm

Related News

Special committee formed to investigate BFF secretary Shohag's ban

Imran Hossain Tushar has been named the acting General Secretary for three months. Tushar worked as the BFF's chief protocol manager before.

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 07:04 pm
Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has formed a special committee to investigate Abu Nayeem Shohag's two-year ban handed by FIFA. The committee is due to submit the report within one month. 

The members are four vice-presidents in Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Imrul Hasan, Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi and Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan and three executive members in Zakir Hossain, Satyajit Das Rupu and Ilias Hossain.

Imran Hossain Tushar has been named the acting General Secretary for three months.

Tushar worked as the BFF's chief protocol manager before.

The decisions were made after an emergency meeting held at the BFF house on Monday.

Football

bff / Abu nayeem Sohag

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

6h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

8h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

10h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Uttara BGB Market Fire

Uttara BGB Market Fire

2h | TBS Today
Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

6h | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

8h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

8h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan