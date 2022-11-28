South Korea coach Paulo Bento shown red card after team's defeat to Ghana

South Korea coach Paulo Bento shown red card after team's defeat to Ghana

As Bento stormed over to berate Taylor for denying South Korea the corner which did not go down well with the English official, the referee quickly showed him a red card; however, he did not immediately leave the field and continued to vent in the referee's direction.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

South Korea manager Paulo Bento was shown a straight red card on Monday after he ran onto the field to argue with referee Anthony Taylor after his team lost to Ghana in a crucial Group H match. 

South Korea dominated the game and had 22 shots on goal, but they lost to a determined Ghana team at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

After over 10 minutes of stoppage time had been played, South Korea had a chance to peg Ghana back from a corner, but a speculative effort from long range was deflected behind by a Ghana defender, negating the opportunity. However, referee Taylor blew the full-time whistle before South Korea had the chance to take the corner, which angered their players as they surrounded the English official to complain.

As Bento stormed over to berate Taylor for denying South Korea the corner which did not go down well with the English official, the referee quickly showed him a red card. 

He, however, did not immediately leave the field and continued to vent in the referee's direction.

