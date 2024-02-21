Son apologises for bust-up with South Korea team-mate Lee

Sports

AFP
21 February, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 11:48 am

Related News

Son apologises for bust-up with South Korea team-mate Lee

As tension grew Lee tried to punch Son, local media reported. Lee's representatives denied a punch was thrown.

AFP
21 February, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 11:48 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Son Heung-min apologised on Wednesday for his role in a bust-up with South Korea team-mate Lee Kang-in at the Asian Cup and urged fans to forgive the Paris Saint-Germain player.

South Korea were beaten 2-0 by Jordan at the tournament earlier this month and it later emerged that skipper Son had dislocated a finger in an altercation with Lee on the eve of the semi-final.

Both players released social media statements on Wednesday, with Tottenham's Son posting a picture of the pair together, smiling and with arms around each other's shoulders.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder Lee, who has been blamed by fans for the fracas and dumped by advertisers, said that he had travelled to London to apologise to Son in person.

Addressing the controversy publicly for the first time, Son wrote in a statement on Instagram: "I am sincerely sorry for causing trouble and will work harder to make the national team grow further."

The incident at the Asian Cup reportedly happened after some younger players in the national squad, including rising star Lee, rushed through their meal so they could leave early to play table tennis.

This displeased Son and some of the older players because meals on the eve of big games are traditionally seen as a time for bonding.

As tension grew Lee tried to punch Son, local media reported. Lee's representatives denied a punch was thrown.

The altercation was cited as a factor in the dismissal last week of coach Jurgen Klinsmann after 12 months in the post.

"I think my actions could be criticised," Son wrote.

But he added: "I would do it again for the team if the same situation arrived because it's one of the captain's duties."

Lee has become public enemy number one since details of the flashpoint emerged, but Son said it was time to move on.

"Kang-in has been going through a very difficult time after the incident," Son wrote.

"Please forgive him with an open mind.

"Kang-in is sincerely reflecting on his actions and has apologised to me as well as every national team member."

Last week, Lee apologised and did so again on Wednesday.

"My short-sighted thoughts and improper behaviour have let down Son, the national team and football fans," Lee said in an Instagram post published around the same time as Son's.

"Through a long conversation I came to understand the heavy responsibility that weighs on Son as captain and reflect on myself."

Football

Son Heung-min / South Korea football team / Asian Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

18h | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

18h | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Collected

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

33m | Videos
India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Japan: $290 billion defense spending plan insufficient

Japan: $290 billion defense spending plan insufficient

15h | Videos
District based Pitha festival in Oman

District based Pitha festival in Oman

12h | Videos