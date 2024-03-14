South Korean striker's sister-in-law jailed over leak of explicit videos

Sports

AFP
14 March, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 02:37 pm

Related News

South Korean striker's sister-in-law jailed over leak of explicit videos

The defendant, who has not been named, was accused of sharing the videos on social media while pretending to be an ex-girlfriend accusing him of infidelity.

AFP
14 March, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 02:37 pm
South Korean striker&#039;s sister-in-law jailed over leak of explicit videos

The sister-in-law of South Korean international Hwang Ui-jo was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday for posting private explicit videos of the footballer online and trying to blackmail him.

The defendant, who has not been named, was accused of sharing the videos on social media while pretending to be an ex-girlfriend accusing him of infidelity.

The release of the videos sparked a separate police investigation into the Nottingham Forest striker over whether the sexual encounters were filmed illegally without consent.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hwang has denied the allegations and prosecutors have yet to clear or formally charge him.

The sister-in-law posted the videos "knowing it would be disseminated indiscriminately", the Seoul Central District Court said in a verdict, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The content has been widely distributed in and out of South Korea... the nature of her crime is very serious," the court said.

The three-year sentence was a year less than prosecutors had demanded.

The defendant's acknowledgement of the crime and Hwang's plea for leniency were taken into consideration, the court said.

"I have caused great harm to the victims and I sincerely regret what I have done," the defendant said in her final testimony.

The 31-year-old Hwang, who is on loan from Forest at Turkish club Alanyaspor, scored in a World Cup qualifier against Singapore in November.

But the Korea Football Association have since suspended him from the national squad pending the outcome of the investigation into the alleged illegal filming.

The suspension kept him out of the Asian Cup in Qatar.

Hwang has scored 19 goals in 62 appearances for South Korea.

Football

South Korea football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boeing&#039;s reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Whistleblower’s death throws Boeing from frying pan into the fire

7h | Panorama
AI-generated representational image.

Ramadan away from home: How it goes for Bangladeshi students abroad

1h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

1d | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

21h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

2h | Videos
The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

4h | Videos
Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

5h | Videos
Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

6h | Videos