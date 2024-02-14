Son injured finger in a quarrel with South Korea team mates

Reuters
14 February, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 06:48 pm

The players quarrelled during a team dinner ahead of their 2-0 semi-final defeat by Jordan last week, which extended their 64-year wait for another Asian Cup title.

Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea captain Son Heung-min injured his finger in an altercation with teammates on the eve of the country's exit from the Asian Cup.

The players quarrelled during a team dinner ahead of their 2-0 semi-final defeat by Jordan last week, which extended their 64-year wait for another Asian Cup title.

"It happened when some young players went up to play table tennis, and Son Heung-min and other older players took issue with it," a South Korean Football Federation official told Yonhap News Agency, opens new tab on Wednesday.

"The players exchanged a few words and Son hurt his finger in the process."

The Korean Football Association were not immediately available for comment regarding the incident.

After returning from a tournament in Qatar, Son came off the bench in Tottenham's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday with his right index and middle finger strapped together.

The 31-year-old helped Spurs secure a 2-1 victory with a 96th-minute assist for goalscorer Brennan Johnson.

