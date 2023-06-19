Soumya named in Bangladesh squad for Emerging Asia Cup

Saif Hassan will lead Bangladesh in the 2023 ACC Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka starting from 14 July. Several members of the 2020 Under-19 World Cup winning team have been included but the most notable inclusion is the one of Soumya Sarkar.

But Soumya has to battle for a place in the top-order as there are many contenders in Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Akbar Ali has made the cut as well while the duo of Ripon Mondol and Musfik Hasan who played the last Under-19 World Cup have been called up.

Mohammad Naim, who has been recalled to the Tigers' ODI set-up, has been named in the squad too.

Squad: Saif Hassan (capt), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Musfik Hasan, Akbar Ali, Mohammad Naim.

Reserves: Amite Hasan, Sumon Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad