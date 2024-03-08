‘Their approach was very good’: Hathurusingha praises Litton-Soumya opening partnership

Sports

TBS Report
08 March, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 04:12 pm

Related News

‘Their approach was very good’: Hathurusingha praises Litton-Soumya opening partnership

Litton and Soumya have a great understanding and as a pair, they average 33.4 and the run rate has been 8.09 in T20s. They already have six fifty-plus stands in the format and fans will hope to see them continue in the same vein.

TBS Report
08 March, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 04:12 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said the approach of Litton Das and Soumya Sarkar was "very good" in the second T20I and would love to see them continue to open the innings in T20Is for Bangladesh.

The duo added 68 in 6.5 overs in the second T20I while chasing 166 and pretty much set the tone for the Tigers' much-needed victory. 

Bangladesh narrowly lost the first T20I despite heroic knocks from Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali, and Hathurusingha revealed Litton and Soumya "put their hands up" saying their approach was wrong and cost Bangladesh the match. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Litton impatiently moved across his crease in an attempt to smash Angelo Mathews in the first over and in the process lost his wicket early in the first game. 

His opening partner Soumya got a decent start with two boundaries but a not so well-judged lofted shot led to his undoing at a time when Bangladesh needed someone to stabilise things after Litton's fall.

But they rectified it in the next game. Litton looked a million dollars with the bat, maximising the powerplay with exquisite shots. Soumya rode his luck but gave Litton good support as Bangladesh won the powerplay to take the game away from the visitors. 

Although Soumya did not look very fluent, his 22-ball-26 was a vital knock. With the ball, he provided the much-needed breakthrough by getting rid of a rampant Kusal Mendis. 

"We were 63 for no loss [after the powerplay]. You don't see how many hundreds you made in T20s. As long as they are playing for the team, that's what we want. He is contributing at the moment. He got Mendis' wicket. He was crucial for them in both games," Hathurusingha told reporters ahead of the series decider in Sylhet.

"They put their hands up after the first game, (saying that) their approach was wrong. They owned it, and went and played really good cricket," he added.

Litton and Soumya have a great understanding and as a pair, they average 33.4 and the run rate has been 8.09 in T20s. They already have six fifty-plus stands in the format and fans will hope to see them continue in the same vein.

"It is not about this pair. It is about correcting what wrong we have done in the past. If something was working, I don't think they would make so many changes. We love to see continuity. Their approach was very good," Hathurusingha said.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Litton Das / Soumya sarkar / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Sultana's Dream: Has it come true?

9m | Features
Illustrated: Collected

Women in lead: Miles to go, yet achievable. But how?

24m | Features
Illustration: Collected

International Women's Day: Celebrating women's achievements and pushing for equality

2h | Features
Empowering men to empower women: A path towards gender equality

Empowering men to empower women: A path towards gender equality

2h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The cheese produced by the women of Thakurgaon is on the way to export

The cheese produced by the women of Thakurgaon is on the way to export

2h | Videos
There is no Bangladeshi school in Kuwait

There is no Bangladeshi school in Kuwait

20h | Videos
Why self-confidence is key to women's development

Why self-confidence is key to women's development

24m | Videos
Women presence in bank boards drops to 13.51%

Women presence in bank boards drops to 13.51%

4h | Videos