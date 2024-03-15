Soumya fastest Bangladeshi to 2000 ODI runs, Hasaranga brings SL back

Sports

TBS Report
15 March, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 04:21 pm

Related News

Soumya fastest Bangladeshi to 2000 ODI runs, Hasaranga brings SL back

Soumya notched up the milestone in his 64th ODI innings. The southpaw bettered the record of former batter Shahriar Nafees who reached 2000 runs in his 65th ODI innings.

TBS Report
15 March, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 04:21 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Top-order batter Soumya Sarkar became the fastest Bangladeshi batter to reach the milestone of 2000 runs in ODIs during the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. 

Soumya notched up the milestone in his 64th ODI innings. The southpaw bettered the record of former batter Shahriar Nafees who reached 2000 runs in his 65th ODI innings. 

Soumya drove Wanindu Hasaranga through extra cover elegantly to bring up the milestone.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Litton Das is in the third position (65 innings) on the list. Shakib Al Hasan and Imrul Kayes took 69 innings to rack up 2000 ODI runs while Tamim Iqbal needed 70 to do so.

Soumya has 12 fifties and three centuries in this format for Bangladesh. 

He got out on 68 off 66, reverse-sweeping Hasaranga straight to a diving Dilshan Madushanka at deep backward point. 

Hasaranga got rid of Mahmudullah in the same over to bring Sri Lanka back in the game.

Bangladesh are 132-4 after 23 overs. 

Top News / Cricket

Soumya sarkar / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

1h | Panorama
Karl Marx. Sketch: TBS

Why Marx continues to live on 141 years after his death

1h | Panorama
Every year Purbanat arranges a multifest to showcase the multi-lingual diversity in the West Midlands, UK. Photo: Courtesy

Purbanat: The artistes making Bangla a part of British culture

7h | Panorama
Flattering the right way, with the right skirt

Flattering the right way, with the right skirt

5h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

19h | Videos
Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

18h | Videos
How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

23h | Videos
How Somali fishermen became pirates

How Somali fishermen became pirates

20h | Videos