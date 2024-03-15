Soumya fastest Bangladeshi to 2000 ODI runs, Hasaranga brings SL back

Top-order batter Soumya Sarkar became the fastest Bangladeshi batter to reach the milestone of 2000 runs in ODIs during the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Soumya notched up the milestone in his 64th ODI innings. The southpaw bettered the record of former batter Shahriar Nafees who reached 2000 runs in his 65th ODI innings.

Soumya drove Wanindu Hasaranga through extra cover elegantly to bring up the milestone.

Litton Das is in the third position (65 innings) on the list. Shakib Al Hasan and Imrul Kayes took 69 innings to rack up 2000 ODI runs while Tamim Iqbal needed 70 to do so.

Soumya has 12 fifties and three centuries in this format for Bangladesh.

He got out on 68 off 66, reverse-sweeping Hasaranga straight to a diving Dilshan Madushanka at deep backward point.

Hasaranga got rid of Mahmudullah in the same over to bring Sri Lanka back in the game.

Bangladesh are 132-4 after 23 overs.