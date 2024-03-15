Hridoy 96* takes Bangladesh to 286-7 in second Sri Lanka ODI

Towhid Hridoy's career-best 96* off 102 helped Bangladesh post 286-7 after 50 overs in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Soumya Sarkar's quick-fire half-century early in the innings gave Bangladesh a superb start but Wanindu Hasaranga restricted the hosts to 173-5. Hridoy was tentative initially but stayed in the crease to propel Bangladesh past 280.

Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers with four for 45.

Earlier, Litton Das' well-documented problem against left-arm pace was on show again as Dilshan Madushanka snared his scalp for the third time in three ODI innings. Litton is generally uncomfortable against deliveries coming back in from over the wicket from left-arm seamers and on Friday, a similar kind of delivery saw him hit the flick straight to Dunith Wellalage at square leg.

Najmul Hossain Shanto rode his luck multiple times in his 39-ball-40. Fresh off a match-winning century, Shanto was dropped at slip by Pathum Nissanka and Sri Lanka fielders missed an edge to the keeper shortly after that.

The southpaw timed the ball superbly again on Friday and struck six boundaries. The Bangladesh captain added 75 off 11.5 overs with opener Soumya Sarkar who also batted quite brilliantly.

Soumya, who did not look very fluent in his stroke-play across four white-ball games against Sri Lanka, was at his elegant best in the second ODI. He was severe on anything outside the off stump and picked up a lot of boundaries on the off side.

The left-handed batter hit 11 boundaries and a six - a trademark upper cut - in his stroke-filled 68 off 64 deliveries. En route to his 68, Soumya became the fastest Bangladeshi batter to reach the milestone of 2000 ODI runs (64th innings), breaking the records of Shahriar Nafees and Litton Das (65 innings).

But Wanindu Hasaranga, who did not have a good outing in the first ODI, opened the floodgates after he had got the wickets of Soumya and Mahmudullah in the 22nd over to reduce Bangladesh to 130-4.

Onus was on number four Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim to rebuild. It was tough going for the duo as some tight bowling from the tourists saw the run rate - which was more than six an over at one stage - drop down to well under 5.5 runs per over.

Mushfiqur tried to accelerate, taking on part-time medium pacer Janith Liyanage, but Hasaranga trapped him lbw on 25 off 28 in the 32nd over. It was the first time Hasaranga dismissed Mushfiqur in international cricket.

Premeditation led to Mehidy Hasan Miraz's undoing as Bangladesh's last recognised batter was beaten all ends up by Hasaranga, leaving Bangladesh in trouble at 189-6 in the 36th over.

Hridoy and Tanzim Hasan Sakib occupied the crease and played low-risk cricket to add 47 off 10.2 overs in an attempt to bat out the 50 overs.

Before Tanzim got out on 18 off 33, Hridoy notched up a hard-fought fifty off 74 deliveries.

The right-handed batter tried to up the ante as he smashed Hasaranga for two sixes in the 48th over. Taskin Ahmed (18* off 10) hit some lusty blows towards the end to help Bangladesh get to a decent total.

Hridoy smashed Lahiru Kumara for two sixes in the final two deliveries of the innings to take the total past 280.