Soumya, Mahmudullah, Shamim take Tigers to T20I series win

8:08pm

It was a massive total, but in the end, it is a comfortable victory for Bangladesh. Visitors won by five wickets with four balls in hand.

They won the T20 series by two matches to one.

Soumya Sarkar is awarded both 'Man of the Match' and 'Man of the Series'.

7:42pm

Soumya picked up his fifth half-century in T20 International before going back to the pavilion. Bangladeshi Skipper Mahmudullah was providing him perfect support.

The pendulum is still swinging.

Bangladesh need 52 runs from 30 balls.

7:16pm

It is 90 for 2 after 10 overs.

Shakib paid a big price. He was not satisfied after hitting two sixes in that same over.

The current run rate is now nine. But the asking rate is above 10.

6:49pm

Bangladesh need 150 runs in 90 balls.

In the third over Muzarabani picked up a wicket and gave Zimbabwe an early breakthrough.

After five overs, Bangladesh's score is 44 for 1.

6:28pm

A perfect start for Bangladesh.

They have managed to make 13 runs in the first over.

Soumya hits a six and a four to Zimbabwe's skipper, Sikandar Raza.

6:03pm

End of a magnificent batting effort from team Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh need 194 runs to win this T20 series.

Shoriful gave away only two runs and picked up a wicket in the 19th over. Otherwise, Zimbabwe would have crossed 200.

A terrific performance from Zimbabwe's top three along with useful contributions from Myers and Burl help them post a strong 193/5 on the board 💥



Can they defend it?



📺 Watch #ZIMvBAN LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV in select regions!

🗒️ https://t.co/IDnVhHbcZK pic.twitter.com/fbb7XZx564— ICC (@ICC) July 25, 2021

5:39pm

Soumya picked up two wickets in one over. But Zimbabwe are still right on track.

Madhevere got his half-century in just 31 balls.

It is 146 for three for Zimbabwe after 15 overs.

5:16pm

So far, Bangladesh have managed to pick up just one wicket.

Both the batsman, Madhevere and Chakabva look very confident. the projected score is 202.

After 10 overs, it is 101 for 1 for Zimbabwe.

4:59pm

Saifuddin cleaned up Marumani.

Marumani looks to heave the ball on the leg side but misses. The ball hits the stumps.

4:51pm

It is five fours in a row. Wesly Madhevere looks very dangerous.

Taskin Ahmed finishes his over by giving 20 runs.

It is 48 for no loss after four overs for Zimbabwe.

3:30pm

Zimbabwe won the toss opted to bat first in the first. Two games are done and now it is time for the decider.

Liton Das will be unavailable for the crucial match.

Bangladesh XI: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed/Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

Zimbabwe XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Weseley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Doin Myres, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara.