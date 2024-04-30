Abahani reach Federation Cup semi-final

Sports

BSS
30 April, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 08:32 pm

Related News

Abahani reach Federation Cup semi-final

The final of the tournament will be held on 21 May.

BSS
30 April, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 08:32 pm
Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

The semi finals line up of the ABG Bashundhara Federation Cup Football has been completed when Abahani Limited beat Fortis Football Club by 3-1 goals in the fourth and last quarterfinal match held at Bashundhara Kings Arena on Tuesday.

Both the semifinals of the Federation Cup will be held on 7 and 14 May with Mohammedan will face Bangladesh Police Football Club in the first semifinal while Abahani Limited will meet Bashundhara Kings in the second semis.

The final of the tournament will be held on 21 May.
 
In the day's match, Saint Vincent forward Cornelius Stewart, Brazilian forward Washington Brandao and his compatriot Jonathan Fernandes scored one goal each for Abahani Limited who led the first half by 2-0 goals.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Midfielder Sajed Hasan Jummon netted a lone goal for Fortis Football Club.

Stewart gave Abahani a deserving lead early in the ninth minute of the match while Washington doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Abahani in the 45+2nd minute of the match.

After the breather, Jonathan further widened Abahani's margin scoring the third goal in the 79th minute of the match.

Jummon pulled one back scoring a lone goal for Fortis in the 90+6th minute of the match.

Abahani Limited completed dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Fortis Football Club was off-colored except the day's lone goal that they scored in the dying moment.

Earlier, Mohammedan Sporting Club and Bashundhara Kings and Bangladesh Police Football Club confirmed their spot of last four births.

Mohammedan beat Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 2-1 goals in the first quarterfinal and Bashundhara Kings defeated Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 2-0 goals in the second one while Bangladesh Police blanked Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 3-0 goals in the third quarterfinal
match.

Football

Dhaka Abahani Limited / Federation Cup Football

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

12h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

1h | Videos
Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

4h | Videos
Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

Water scarcity grips Kushtia as Gorai River dries up

6h | Videos
Why independent directors do not safeguard interests of depositors

Why independent directors do not safeguard interests of depositors

2h | Videos