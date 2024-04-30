Abahani reach Federation Cup semi-final

The semi finals line up of the ABG Bashundhara Federation Cup Football has been completed when Abahani Limited beat Fortis Football Club by 3-1 goals in the fourth and last quarterfinal match held at Bashundhara Kings Arena on Tuesday.

Both the semifinals of the Federation Cup will be held on 7 and 14 May with Mohammedan will face Bangladesh Police Football Club in the first semifinal while Abahani Limited will meet Bashundhara Kings in the second semis.

The final of the tournament will be held on 21 May.



In the day's match, Saint Vincent forward Cornelius Stewart, Brazilian forward Washington Brandao and his compatriot Jonathan Fernandes scored one goal each for Abahani Limited who led the first half by 2-0 goals.

Midfielder Sajed Hasan Jummon netted a lone goal for Fortis Football Club.

Stewart gave Abahani a deserving lead early in the ninth minute of the match while Washington doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Abahani in the 45+2nd minute of the match.

After the breather, Jonathan further widened Abahani's margin scoring the third goal in the 79th minute of the match.

Jummon pulled one back scoring a lone goal for Fortis in the 90+6th minute of the match.

Abahani Limited completed dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Fortis Football Club was off-colored except the day's lone goal that they scored in the dying moment.

Earlier, Mohammedan Sporting Club and Bashundhara Kings and Bangladesh Police Football Club confirmed their spot of last four births.

Mohammedan beat Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 2-1 goals in the first quarterfinal and Bashundhara Kings defeated Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 2-0 goals in the second one while Bangladesh Police blanked Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 3-0 goals in the third quarterfinal

match.