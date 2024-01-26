Shanaka and Nawaz hand Khulna third straight win, Rangpur in tatters

Dasun Shanaka and Mohammad Nawaz's all-round performance helped Khulna Tigers to a resounding victory over pre-tournament favourites Rangpur Riders in the first match of the Sylhet phase in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Friday.

The win propelled Khulna to the top of the table with six points from three matches. It was Rangpur's second defeat in three matches and they will seek some redemption when they face Durdanto Dhaka on Saturday.

It was the first time the side batting first won in the tournament.

Star-studded Rangpur, bolstered by the return of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, started superbly with the ball but Nawaz and Shanaka's 77-run partnership for the fifth wicket propelled Khulna to 160 for six after 20 overs.

Apart from the in-form Evin Lewis (37 off 25), none of Khulna's top four made a substantial contribution.

Nawaz, who landed in Bangladesh on Thursday after Pakistan's T20I series against New Zealand, struck five fours and three sixes in his 34-ball-55 to lead a superb recovery.

Shanaka, also playing his first match, played a good hand of 40 off 33.

At the time of Nawaz's arrival, Khulna were 64 for four in the 10th over and the stand between him and Shanaka helped them to a fighting total.

Shanaka and Nawaz starred with the ball as well as they shared six wickets between them.

Shanaka, playing his 200th T20, batted and bowled well and affected a run out to dismiss Rangpur captain Nurul Hasan. The former Sri Lanka captain was named the Player of the Match.

Crowd favourite Babar, who was Rangpur's hero in the last match, was dismissed by his compatriot Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Nawaz got the important scalps of Brandon King and in-form Shamim Hossain (30 off 22).

Shakib batted at number eight but his woes with the bat continued as he scored two off four balls.

Rangpur were limited to 80 for seven in the 15th over at that point, requiring 81 more off 36 balls.

But Mohammad Nabi had some fight left in him as he smashed a 28-ball half-century to give Rangpur a genuine chance but was unfortunate to be caught at short third off Wasim. Khulna were 28 runs short.

Shanaka was the star with the ball, picking up four for 16 in three overs.

Nawaz and Wasim picked up two apiece and spinner Nahidul Islam bowled yet another economic spell (0/17).