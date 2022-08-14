Shambolic Man United suffer humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford

Sports

Reuters
14 August, 2022, 01:00 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 01:02 am

Related News

Shambolic Man United suffer humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford

The Red Devils now sitting bottom of the league, for the first time since 1992. Erik ten Hag is the first United manager in over a century to lose his first two competitive games in charge. He matches the 1921 record of John Chapman.

Reuters
14 August, 2022, 01:00 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 01:02 am
Shambolic Man United suffer humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford

A shambolic Manchester United side conceded four goals in the opening 35 minutes in a 4-0 drubbing at Brentford on Saturday as their woeful start to the Premier League season continued.

The Red Devils now sitting bottom of the league, for the first time since 1992. Erik ten Hag is the first United manager in over a century to lose his first two competitive games in charge. He matches the 1921 record of John Chapman.

United's seventh successive away league defeat was assured long before the interval as Brentford took ruthless advantage of a catalogue of errors by the visitors.

The rout began in the 10th minute when United keeper David de Gea allowed a weak shot by Josh Dasilva to slip past him.

Things got worse for United eight minutes later when De Gea played the ball out to former Brentford player Christian Eriksen who was caught in possession and Mathias Jensen slotted home.

When United's defence failed to deal with a corner and Ben Mee glanced in a close-range header to make it 3-0 the Brentford fans were ecstatic while United's new manager Erik ten Hag looked ashen-faced in his technical area.

Brentford's fourth was a gem as Ivan Toney delivered a diagonal ball to Bryan Mbeumo from a counter-attack and Mbeumo calmly beat De Gea.

Ten Hag made three substitutions at halftime with Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay coming on but despite a slight improvement United offered little fight.

Brentford's fans serenaded their players with "Hey Jude" at the final whistle while United's players looked crestfallen as they trudged off rock bottom of the table having also lost their opener at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Football

manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toes and talons of Shikra. Photo; Enam Ul Haque

Shikra: A leopard with wings!

15h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

14h | Food
Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

16h | Panorama
Will US-China tensions boil over?

Will US-China tensions boil over?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Eggs are selling at record prices

Eggs are selling at record prices

4h | Videos
Dollar price increase affecting Karnaphuli tunnel construction

Dollar price increase affecting Karnaphuli tunnel construction

5h | Videos
Climate crisis a blessing in disguise to them

Climate crisis a blessing in disguise to them

6h | Videos
Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador