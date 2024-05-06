Man Utd's Maguire expected to miss three weeks with muscle injury

United's back line has been riddled by injuries this season.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the Premier League season with a muscle injury he sustained in training, the club said on Sunday, which could rule him out of the FA Cup final.

Maguire, who has started United's past six matches, will likely be out for about three weeks, the club said in a statement on Sunday, adding he "will be fine" for Euro 2024 which kicks off on 14 June, and could possibly return in time for the FA Cup final versus Manchester City on 25 May at Wembley.

They are eighth in the table with four games remaining. They play at Crystal Palace on Monday, then host Arsenal and Newcastle before heading to Newcastle for their league finale.

