Shakib says Bangladesh should win second Sri Lanka Test

Bangladesh received a major boost after a humiliating defeat in the first Test against Sri Lanka as their premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to make a comeback in the longest format after almost a year.

Shakib, who has been away from international cricket since the completion of the World Cup last year, said the home side should win the second Test, set to begin on Saturday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The left-handed all-rounder joined the team on Thursday and before that, he spoke to reporters at a function in Dhaka.

"There is always hope that we will win," said Shakib. "We have always struggled in Test cricket. It's difficult for us. But I believe we should do well against Sri Lanka and win the Test match."

Shakib said he doesn't have any personal goal and will be happy to contribute to the team. "I never worried about any personal goal or milestone. For me, representing the country is always a matter of pride. I am glad and proud to be back in the Test team."

A lot has changed since Shakib last played international cricket. Now he is an elected Member of the Parliament and no longer the captain of the cricket team. The Sri Lanka Test will be his first international appearance as a lawmaker.

On the newly appointed captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib said, "It's too early to say. I think the board has given him the responsibility for a longer period of time. Some results have gone his way which will help him move forward. If he gets everyone's support, he will become an extraordinary captain."