Shakib calls for 'mindset change' after sorry showing in Test series

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 05:36 pm

At the end of the second Test, skipper Shakib Al Hasan stated that a change in the mindset is required if Bangladesh want to improve in this format. The veteran cricketer doesn’t see Bangladesh do well in this format unless they change their mindset.

The reason why Bangladesh were convincingly beaten in both Tests against the West Indies was their batting failure. A change in captaincy couldn't bring about a change in the batters' fortune. Bangladesh are still getting all-out regularly under 200, just like their early days in Test cricket. 

At the end of the second Test, skipper Shakib Al Hasan stated that a change in the mindset is required if Bangladesh want to improve in this format. The veteran cricketer doesn't see Bangladesh do well in this format unless they change their mindset.

"A big change has to be brought to our mindset. Everyone needs to be involved. You can't leave out anyone. If we make a proper plan involving everyone, it will be possible to improve our performance in one and a half year's time," said Shakib. 

Shakib opined that a Test cricketing culture was never existent in Bangladesh and said, "You can't blame the players only. When was the last time you saw 25 or 30 thousand people turning up to watch a Test match in Bangladesh? In England, it's a regular sight. The culture was never there in Bangladesh."

But Shakib believes that it's possible in Bangladesh to grow a Test cricketing culture. "We don't have a proper Test cricketing culture here but that doesn't mean it won't ever grow. It's our responsibility to bring about a change. If we make proper plans involving everyone, we might see a change. If it doesn't happen, then it won't be possible for us to see much progress," the all-rounder concluded. 

