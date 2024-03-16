Sakkari holds off Gauff to book Indian Wells final with Swiatek

Maria Sakkari suppressed a late surge from Coco Gauff, holding off the US Open champion 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 on Friday to book an Indian Wells title showdown with world number one Iga Swiatek.

In a match halted twice by rain, Greece's Sakkari squandered three match points in the second set but pulled away in the third to reach the Indian Wells final for the second time in three years. She fell to Swiatek in the title match in 2022.