Sakkari holds off Gauff to book Indian Wells final with Swiatek

Sports

AFP
16 March, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 01:38 pm

Related News

Sakkari holds off Gauff to book Indian Wells final with Swiatek

In a match halted twice by rain, Greece's Sakkari squandered three match points in the second set but pulled away in the third to reach the Indian Wells final for the second time in three years. She fell to Swiatek in the title match in 2022.

AFP
16 March, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 01:38 pm
Photo: WTA
Photo: WTA

Maria Sakkari suppressed a late surge from Coco Gauff, holding off the US Open champion 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 on Friday to book an Indian Wells title showdown with world number one Iga Swiatek.

In a match halted twice by rain, Greece's Sakkari squandered three match points in the second set but pulled away in the third to reach the Indian Wells final for the second time in three years. She fell to Swiatek in the title match in 2022.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Others

Tennis / Coco Gauff

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

5h | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

20h | Tech
Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

22h | Panorama
Karl Marx. Sketch: TBS

Why Marx continues to live on 141 years after his death

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Abontika blamed her classmates and assistant proctor

Abontika blamed her classmates and assistant proctor

47m | Videos
Delicious Arabian Khabsa

Delicious Arabian Khabsa

27m | Videos
Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

Expatriates are worried about coming home from Dubai during the Eid holidays

11h | Videos
Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

21h | Videos