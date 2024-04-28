Masfia qualifies as Bangladesh's first ITF White Badge referee

Sports

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 11:42 pm

A press release from the Bangladesh Tennis Federation said Masfia attended the White Badge School and passed the exam with distinction.

Bangladesh's Masfia Afrin received the International Tennis Federation (ITF) White Badge School certificate following a test which was held in Kuala Lumpur from 24 to 28 April. 

She is the first-ever ITF White Badge referee from Bangladesh. 

A press release from the Bangladesh Tennis Federation said Masfia attended the White Badge School and passed the exam with distinction.

Masfia is now qualified to conduct ATF-sanctioned international competitions.

Notably, Sarwar Mustafa Joy of Bangladesh was recognised as an 'ITF White Badge Chair Umpire' way back in 2000. 

Tennis / Bangladesh Tennis Federation

