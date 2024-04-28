Masfia qualifies as Bangladesh's first ITF White Badge referee

Bangladesh's Masfia Afrin received the International Tennis Federation (ITF) White Badge School certificate following a test which was held in Kuala Lumpur from 24 to 28 April.

She is the first-ever ITF White Badge referee from Bangladesh.

A press release from the Bangladesh Tennis Federation said Masfia attended the White Badge School and passed the exam with distinction.

Masfia is now qualified to conduct ATF-sanctioned international competitions.

Notably, Sarwar Mustafa Joy of Bangladesh was recognised as an 'ITF White Badge Chair Umpire' way back in 2000.