Masfia qualifies as Bangladesh's first ITF White Badge referee
A press release from the Bangladesh Tennis Federation said Masfia attended the White Badge School and passed the exam with distinction.
Bangladesh's Masfia Afrin received the International Tennis Federation (ITF) White Badge School certificate following a test which was held in Kuala Lumpur from 24 to 28 April.
She is the first-ever ITF White Badge referee from Bangladesh.
Masfia is now qualified to conduct ATF-sanctioned international competitions.
Notably, Sarwar Mustafa Joy of Bangladesh was recognised as an 'ITF White Badge Chair Umpire' way back in 2000.