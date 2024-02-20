Russell fireworks help Comilla confirm top-two finish in BPL 2024

Andre Russell muscled his way to 43* off just 12 balls to fire Comilla Victorians to a six-wicket victory against table-toppers Rangpur Riders in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram.

Russell was on fire with the ball as well, picking up three wickets for 20 runs. Young fast bowler Musfik Hasan was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 18 runs.

Jimmy Neesham (69* off 42) almost single-handedly propelled Rangpur to 150 after being reduced to 103-8.

Russell struck four sixes and as many boundaries in his much-needed innings. He had a strike-rate of 358.33, the most by a batter in an innings in the history of the tournament.

Shakib Al Hasan picked up three wickets to make it a bit difficult for Comilla but Russell's brutal hitting saw Comilla finish the chase with 14 balls in hand.