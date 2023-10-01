Ruman Sana fails to make the cut in individual event

Ace archer Ruman Sana failed to take place in the individual event as the archery discipline of the 19th Asian Games has begun today (Sunday) with the ranking round held at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

However, Sagar Islam with 22nd and Ramkrishna Saha with 29th will represent Bangladesh in the individual event. This time, according to the rules of the Games, the top two stars of each country will get a chance to compete in individual events.

Sagar Islam scored 662 and Ramkrishna Saha scored 653. Despite failing to get placed in the individual event with a score of 648, Ruman Sana got the opportunity to play in the team event as he was placed third in the ranking.

Promising archer Diya Siddiqui, Famida Sultana Nisha and Shema Akter Shimu will compete in the team event. Diya and Nishi will play in individual events.

Bangladesh's men's team will compete against Vietnam while the women's team will play against Chinese Taipei.

Bangladesh men's team finished 12th while the women's team finished eighth in the compound event.

The men's team will compete against Malaysia while the women's team will fight against Hong Kong in the compound team event.

