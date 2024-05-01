Rashid named captain as Afghanistan announce squad for T20 World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
01 May, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 12:38 am

Related News

Rashid named captain as Afghanistan announce squad for T20 World Cup

The Asian side have named a host of all-rounders in the 15-man squad for the mega event.

TBS Report
01 May, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 12:38 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Rashid Khan is set to lead Afghanistan in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the USA.

The Asian side have named a host of all-rounders in the 15-man squad for the mega event.

Youngster Nangyal Kharoti, who recently made his international debut, has been included. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Staying true to their tradition, Afghanistan have named a squad full of spin-bowling options. They have a decent pace-bowling core as well with T20 stars Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai in the side.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

Cricket

rashid khan / Afghanistan Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

16h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

4h | Videos
The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

6h | Videos
Spending Cap in Premier League

Spending Cap in Premier League

3h | Videos
Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

8h | Videos