Rashid named captain as Afghanistan announce squad for T20 World Cup

Rashid Khan is set to lead Afghanistan in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the USA.

The Asian side have named a host of all-rounders in the 15-man squad for the mega event.

Youngster Nangyal Kharoti, who recently made his international debut, has been included.

Staying true to their tradition, Afghanistan have named a squad full of spin-bowling options. They have a decent pace-bowling core as well with T20 stars Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai in the side.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi