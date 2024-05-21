Fraser-McGurk added as reserve for Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Sports

Reuters
21 May, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 10:25 am

Fraser-McGurk added as reserve for Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Fraser-McGurk smashed 330 runs in nine appearances for the Delhi Capitals, sparking a media campaign to have him included in the squad for next month's showpiece in the United States and Caribbean.

Reuters
21 May, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 10:25 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Explosive batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk has been added to Australia's T20 World Cup squad as one of two reserve players after his dominant performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Fraser-McGurk smashed 330 runs in nine appearances for the Delhi Capitals, sparking a media campaign to have him included in the squad for next month's showpiece in the United States and Caribbean.

Selectors shrugged off the pressure to name a 15-man squad without him three weeks ago but on Tuesday said the 22-year-old Melbourne man would accompany the squad along with all-rounder Matt Short.

"Matt and Jake made compelling cases for initial selection with their respective performances for Australia last summer and, in Jake's case, more recently in the IPL," selectors' boss George Bailey said in a statement.

"As the tournament proceeds, the short turnaround between fixtures makes it challenging to get players in at short notice in the event of injury.

"Matt provides the squad with an all-round skillset option, while Jake provides further batting cover."

The 15-man squad captained by all-rounder Mitchell Marsh remains unchanged.

Australia, who won the World Test Championship and one-day World Cup last year, will bid for their second T20 World Cup title and to become the first nation to hold all three of cricket's global trophies.

