'Process' more important for Bangladesh than results, reckons vice-captain Nurul

It's been 15 years since Bangladesh played a multinational T20I tournament - apart from World Cups - outside Asia. The previous one involved Pakistan, Kenya and Uganda in 2007. Now, 15 years later, they'll be again playing Pakistan - for the first time in a tri-nation series. New Zealand will host the series. 

Bangladesh haven't been in the best of forms in T20Is but regained some confidence after getting two wins under the belt against the UAE recently. But they have never won a T20I in New Zealand in seven attempts and they have to play out of their skins to do well against two world-class teams.

Shakib Al Hasan is yet to join the team as his flight was delayed due to technicalities related to transit visa. So, in the absence of the regular captain, vice-captain Nurul Hasan was present in the trophy unveiling of the series. 

Nurul captained Bangladesh in the UAE T20Is and has been in decent touch with the bat down the order. But the wicketkeeper-batter said that the individual performances matter less here. Also, he spoke about the importance of sticking to a process and not worrying about results.

"The team atmosphere is great. What's most important is that we've been given a clear message which is not to worry too much about results," said Nurul. "We are following a process. We want to do our jobs properly and be honest and sincere. The most important thing for us is to play as a team. Our focus is to perform our jobs to perfection according to the situation. Rather than individual performances, I think playing as a team is more important for us."

"The results are not in our hands. What we are doing is following the process. Everyone is working hard and doing their best. I hope that the results will be good. Another thing which I feel is crucial is to help each other. It's important for team bonding. We are trying to do that as part of the process," he continued.

The weather in Christchurch is not ideal right now but it is likely to get better by the time the series starts.

"We've had good practice despite the rain and snow over the last couple of days. Earlier we played two matches in Dubai. It's a great thing to have enough practice despite the inclement weather. I think we are doing well in terms of practice," Nurul stated.

Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in their first match in the series.

