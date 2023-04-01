Premier League clubs spent 318.2 million pounds in agent fees last year

Sports

Reuters
01 April, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 02:58 pm

Related News

Premier League clubs spent 318.2 million pounds in agent fees last year

That was an increase of 46 million pounds on the previous 12 months, the association said in a report.

Reuters
01 April, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 02:58 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Premier League clubs spent 318.2 million pounds ($392.4 million) on intermediary and agent fees in the year through January, the English Football Association said on Friday.

That was an increase of 46 million pounds on the previous 12 months, the association said in a report.

Reigning champions Manchester City paid the highest, 51.6 million pounds, during a period that included the signing of Norway striker Erling Haaland from German club Borussia Dortmund.

London club Chelsea paid 43.2 million pounds, Liverpool 33.7 million pounds and Manchester United 24.7 million pounds.

Nottingham Forest paid the least, 4.4 million pounds, despite signing more players than any other top-flight club in the last two transfer windows.

Football

Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

5h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

5h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

11m | TBS World
Billionaire’s exceptional collection

Billionaire’s exceptional collection

1h | TBS Stories
It's good time to invest in growing companies

It's good time to invest in growing companies

4h | TBS Markets
Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared