PM hands over Sheikh Kamal sports award to 10 persons, 2 organisations

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today handed over the Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award-2023 to 10 sports personalities and two organisations in eight categories in recognition of their outstanding contribution to sports.

She distributed the awards among the winners on the occasion of the 74th birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Ministry of Youth and Sports and National Sports Council organised the programme at the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

Abdus Sadek, the first captain of Bangladesh national hockey team, was nominated for the lifetime achievement award.

Women's football team captain Sabina Khatun, cricketer Taskin Ahmed and South Asian gold medal winner weightlifter Ziaur Islam got the award in sportsperson category.

Table Tennis player Muhtasin Ahmed Hriday and hockey player Amirul Islam received emerging athlete award while grassroots hockey organiser Ustad Fazlu and Kalsindur Govt School and College's principal Mala Rani Sarker got the awards in sports organiser category.

Khandakar Tarek M Nurullah got sports journalist award.

Bangladesh Archery Federation received the sports association/ federation/ organisation award while Bangladesh Association of Banks got the sports sponsor award.

Besides, the ministry, for the first time, included sports commentator category in the NSC award. Former national cricketer and cricket commentator Atahar Ali Khan received the sports commentator award.

Each of the awardees will receive Tk 1 lakh, a crest and certificate.

The youth and sports ministry introduced the award in 2021.