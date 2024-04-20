PM for promoting domestic sports

Bangladesh

BSS
20 April, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 08:28 pm

BSS
20 April, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 08:28 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the prize distribution ceremony of Bangabandhu Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament-2023 and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament-2023 at the Army Stadium in the capital on Saturday (20 April). Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (20 April) asked the authorities concerned to promote domestic sports alongside other games in the country.
 
"Through the domestic sports, children will get the opportunity to flourish their merit more," she said while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of Bangabandhu Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament-2023 and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament-2023 at the Army Stadium in the capital.
 
Sheikh Hasina said whenever she came in the power, she tried to encourage children more in sports. 

"Because, sports provide physical and mental strength to human beings as well as teach discipline, obedience and patriotism," she added.

The prime minister said sports teaches patriotism and loyalty as well as inspires patriotism.
 
Sheikh Hasina said she wants the country's children to develop themselves as worthy citizens through sports, physical exercise and cultural activities alongside studies.
 
"I want that our children would groom themselves as the worthy citizens of the country through participating in sports, exercise and cultural events apart from studies," she said.   
 
Through sports, Sheikh Hasina said, the country can be advanced more and made known to the whole world.
 
"We see that our boys and girls are showing their expertise in sports in the world arena," she added.
 
In this connection, the premier mentioned that women football team of Bangladesh became the champion in the SAFF Women Championship 2022.
 
She said five players of that team came from this Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament.
 
Sheikh Hasina said the government is building one mini stadium in every upazila aiming to create scopes for sports round the year.
 
"We are also creating scopes for the children with disabilities to do practice," she said.
 
Earlier, the premier enjoyed the second half of the grand final held between Bancharampur Model Government Primary School, Brahmanbaria, and Patgram Tepurgari BK Government Primary School, Lalmonirhat.
 
In the final of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament, Chargolabari Government Primary School of Jamalpur's Madarganj beat Talimganj Government Primary School of Rangpur's Mithapukur.  
 
Besides, in the final of the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament, Patgram Tepurgari BK Government Primary School, Lalmonirhat beat Bancharampur Model Government Primary School, Brahmanbaria.
 
The prime minister distributed prizes and medals among the members of the champion and runner-up teams of the two tournaments.
 
State Minister of Primary and Mass Education Rumana Ali, MP, and Primary and Mass Education Secretary Farid Ahmed also spoke.  
 
Ministry of Primary and Mass Education organised the tournaments where a total of 65,354 primary schools took part from union level to national level. A total of 22,22,026 students, both male and female, participated in the tournaments.
 
In the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament, Mahmuda Akter won golden boot for highest scoring while Risha Akter bagged golden ball as best player. Both of them are from Patgram Tepurgari BK Government Primary School, Lalmonirhat.
 
Besides, in the Bangabandhu Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament, Mohammad Akash won golden ball as best player of the tournament while Md Sajjad Hossain bagged golden boot as highest scorer. Both of them are from Chargolabari Government Primary School of Jamalpur's Madarganj upzila.

