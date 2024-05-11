Pant suspended for Delhi's IPL match against Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals received a huge blow ahead of their must-win IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as BCCI suspended their captain, Rishabh Pant, for one match.

The DC captain was also slapped with a ₹30 lakh fine. He bore the brunt for maintaining a slow over rate, which falls under the IPL Code of Conduct breach, for the third time this season. The third offence happened in DC's last match against RR in Delhi.

"Rishabh Pant, Captain, Delhi Capitals has been fined has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024," said BCCI.

As per the IPL playing conditions, the first over-rate offence attracts a fine of ₹12 lakh for the captain, the second one's punishment is a fine of ₹24 lakh, while the third over-rate offence can result in a suspension for one match and a fine of ₹30 lakh for the captain.

The rest of the DC players part of that match against RR, including the Impact Player, were fined ₹12 lakh or 50% of their match fees, whichever is lesser.

"As it was his team's third offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 30 Lac and suspended for one match. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 Lac or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the statement added.

DC filed an appeal against the ruling of the match referee. The appeal was then referred to the BCCI Ombudsman, who conducted a virtual hearing and decided to rule against DC and Pant.

"As per Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Delhi Capitals filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the Match Referee. Following this, the appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the decision of the Match Referee remains final and binding," BCCI added.

The suspension of Pant means DC will have to name a stand-in captain for their all-important match against RCB on Sunday. In all likelihood, it will be Australia's David Warner.

It is a body blow to DC, who must win their next two games to ensure smooth passage to the playoffs. Their net run rate is not the best, a loss in any of the two remaining matches could mean curtains for them this year. And losing Pant is a three-way blow to the team. He is not only their captain but their best batter of the season and also their best keeper.

Pant has scored 413 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 156.