Sangakkara backs Samson to have a good run for India in World Cup

Sports

Reuters
08 May, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 11:27 am

Related News

Sangakkara backs Samson to have a good run for India in World Cup

India coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma would have kept an eye on proceedings as Samson hit 86 off 46 balls during Rajasthan's 20-run loss to Pant's Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Reuters
08 May, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 11:27 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has made his case to become India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman at the Twenty20 World Cup in June, said Kumar Sangakkara, the coach of his Indian Premier League (IPL) team.

Samson was named in India's 15-man squad for the June 1-29 event in the West Indies and United States but the inclusion of Rishabh Pant means the 2007 champions have options as they bid for a second title.

India coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma would have kept an eye on proceedings as Samson hit 86 off 46 balls during Rajasthan's 20-run loss to Pant's Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Pant scored 15 off 13 balls.

"It's really up to Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma and how they see the combination. But he (Samson) has made his case, so hopefully he'll have a good run in the World Cup," Sangakkara told reporters.

Samson has been in good form this season, his 471 runs in 11 games third only to Virat Kohli (542) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (541). Pant is also among the top 10 batsmen with 413 runs from 12 games.

"With Sanju, the biggest thing about this season for him is having a lot of clarity about the way he should bat," former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Sangakkara added.

"There are certain stages of the game that he seems to lose a bit of concentration, which we've addressed from past seasons.

"He's changed his mindset about the importance of rest and recovery, rather than just training all the time and being tired mentally and physically. The rest is his exceptional ability."

Sangakkara said Samson, who has been on the periphery of the Indian side in recent years, had the qualities to succeed after making a World Cup squad for the first time.

"He's a special player and when he's fresh and focused there's nothing he can't do," he added. "He's a humble, grounded guy... not much on social media. He tends to like a lot of privacy, cares for the rest of the group."

"Those are great qualities to have apart from talent and skill. I think he'll be exceptional in that group going to the World Cup."

Cricket

Sanju Samson / Kumar Sangakkara / IPL 2024 / Rajasthan Royals / India Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

57m | Pursuit
The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

20h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The future of whales is under threat

The future of whales is under threat

Now | Videos
Apple is reportedly developing chips to run AI

Apple is reportedly developing chips to run AI

42m | Videos
This is a route for the athletes of the future

This is a route for the athletes of the future

13h | Videos
Kite festival in Japan

Kite festival in Japan

2h | Videos